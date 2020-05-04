Top Trends in Healthcare Simulation Market by Anatomical Models, Medical Simulation Software, Web Based Simulation and Simulation Training Services to 2023

Healthcare simulation market overview by anatomical models, medical simulation software, web-based simulation, & simulation training services. Web-based simulation segment expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

Geographically, healthcare simulation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America accounted for largest share of healthcare simulations market, followed by Europe & Asia Pacific. Ease of accessibility to technologies, well-established distribution channels, & rising number of healthcare professionals demanding hands on patient training are major factors driving growth of medical simulations market in North America.

Healthcare simulations market is expected to reach US$ 2,575.4 Million by 2022 from US$ 1.120.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 14.9% forecast period (2017–2022). Healthcare simulation is advanced methodology for training healthcare professionals through use of advanced educational technology. Simulation-based healthcare education is defined as any educational activity that utilizes simulation aides to replicate clinical scenarios.

High growth in this segment can be attributed to growing IT infrastructure in educational institutions, widespread availability of internet services, lack of adequate number of educators, rising demand for competency assessment, & controlled access to simulation procedures.

North America held the largest share of the global medical simulation market in 2016. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on medical education, training & research, increasing focus on patient safety, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The report analyzes the global medical simulation market by type, product,procedure, material, end user, and region.

The report analyzes the global medical simulation market by type, product,procedure, material, end user, and region.

Top players included in healthcare simulation market are CAE (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), 3D Systems (US), Simulab Corporation (US), Simulaids (US), Limbs & Things (US), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Mentice (Sweden), Medaphor (UK), and Gaumard Scientific Company (US).

North America held the largest share of the global healthcare simulation market in 2016. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on medical education, training & research, increasing focus on patient safety, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The shortage of healthcare personnel, technological advancements, and growing awareness for simulation education in emerging countries are expected to provide further growth opportunities for players operating in the medical simulation market.

Report analyzes Healthcare Simulation Market by product and service, end user, and region. On the basis of product and services, anatomical models segment accounted for largest share of global Healthcare simulations market. Large share of this segment is due to high adoption of high fidelity (degree of realism) products, increasing primary care services, and shortage of healthcare professionals.

