Top Trends in “Flight Simulator Market” to 2025 Dominated by CAE (Canada), L-3 Communications (US), Flight Safety International (US), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Avion Group (Netherlands), Boeing Company (US), Collins Aerospace (US)

The Flight Simulator Market size is projected to grow from US$ 5.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 7.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 153 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 79 tables and 38 figures is now available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Flight Simulator Market include are CAE (Canada), L-3 Communications (US), Flight Safety International (US), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Avion Group (Netherlands), Boeing Company (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Frasca International (US), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Precision Flight Controls (US), Ray the on Company(US), SIMCOM Aviation Training (US), Thales Group (France), and TRU Simulation + Training (US).

Based on type, the Full Flight Simulators (FFS) market is estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019. The FFS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because these simulators have navigation and flight control systems on a motion platform and can also be used for both, primary and regular training.

Flight simulator hardware is designed to integrate with fixed or mobile platforms.This enables flight simulators to be more user-friendly.Also, rise in the demand for sophisticated and modern flight simulator hardware components is expected to drive the demand for the products segment,which is, in turn, is driving the demand in the flight simulator market.Continual upgrade of hardware components from different pilot training institutes is another factor driving the growth of the products segment.

“North America estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019”

North America has the highest simulator utilization rate. High demand for air travel, which is the major reason behind the increased need for pilot training, is expected to boost the flight simulator market. Also, presence of OEMs in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in North America. OEMs in the region are partnering with airlines to secure their market positions within the North America region, thereby leading the North America region.

