Top Trends in Digital Instrument Cluster Market Study by Embedded Technology, Display Systems and OEMs to 2025

Key factors driving digital instrument cluster market are increasing demand for luxury vehicles and electric vehicles, growing demand for advanced cluster technology by OEMs, and intense competition between manufacturers.

The digital instrument cluster market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period and is estimated to grow from USD 1.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.60 Billion by 2025. However, cyberthreat is a key factor that can hinder the growth of digital instrument cluster market. Increasing norms for cybersecurity and security system are expected to reduce the impact of cyber threat on the digital instrument cluster market.

The >12 inch digital instrument cluster is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the digital instrument cluster market, by display size. The growth of >12 inch digital instrument cluster can be attributed to the increasing demand for a bigger display, increasing number of features in a digital instrument cluster, and growing demand for vehicle aesthetics.

“Passenger car is the fastest growing vehicle segment in the digital instrument cluster market”.

Digital Instrument Cluster Market, By Electric Vehicle

Europe is estimated to be largest market for digital instrument cluster during forecast period. Factors like increasing vehicle production and growing demand for luxury vehicles & electric vehicles in region are driving digital instrument cluster market in Europe. In addition, Europe is considered to be a hub for production and sale of luxury cars, which in turn drive demand for digital instrument cluster.

The penetration of digital instrument cluster in passenger vehicles in Europe ranges between 25-36% in 2017 and is expected to reach up to 40-58% by 2025. Germany and the UK have a high installation rate in passenger vehicles of approximately 36% in 2017. The installation rate of digital instrument cluster in these two countries is expected to reach 58% and 57%, respectively by 2025.

Key OEMs that are launching vehicles equipped with a digital instrument cluster in the European region are Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen. The market growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in the demand for luxury vehicles which offer better safety, convenience, and comfort among others.

The report analyzes the digital instrument cluster market across different verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the digital instrument cluster market by region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), display type (LCD, OLED, and TFT-LCD), display size (5-8 inch, 9-11 inch, and >12 inch), electric vehicles (BEV, FCEV, HEV, and PHEV),vehicle type (PC, CV), and embedded type (AI and Non-AI).

