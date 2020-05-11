Top players operating in the Peel Ply Fabrics Market include ATL Composites, Pacific Coast Composites, and Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. 2026

Peel ply fabrics are also known as release fabrics. It is an extra layer of fabric material, which is used over an epoxy coated surface. Peel ply fabrics are used with releasing agents. They provide a smooth surface and reduce subsequent sanding required during epoxy coating. These peel ply fabrics can be easily peeled off once they are cured, thereby providing a smooth surface with superior adhesion. Peel ply fabrics does not stretch and thus, can be useful on flat surfaces. These fabrics prevent foreign materials from becoming sticking to the finished parts. Peel ply fabrics plays a vital role in the building & construction industry, as it allows the user to build a re-bondable surface once the peel ply is removed.

The global peel ply fabrics market can be segmented in terms of type, material, and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into woven fabrics and thin plastic sheets. In terms of material, the peel ply fabrics market can be categorized into nylon, polyester, and Teflon. Nylon-based peel ply fabrics are high temperature fabrics, which are used in vacuum bagging process up to 350oF. These fabrics can be used directly on an adhesive bond or laminated surface to provide a smooth textured surface. Nylon-based peel ply fabrics release resin during the vacuum infusion process to prevent the vacuum bag from sticking to the laminate. Polyester-based peel ply fabrics are tightly woven fabrics. These eliminate the formation of voids in the surface by releasing resin and air. They can be used in temperatures of up to 480oF and is compatible with phenolic and resins. Polyester-based peel ply fabrics as compared to nylon peel ply provides rougher surface; however, these fabrics provides strong mechanical bonding between finished part and resin or adhesive. Teflon-based peel ply fabrics are more porous than nylon or polyester and can release resin, thus providing a smooth surface finish.

Rising demand for release fabrics in epoxy laminating processes to get a matte and smooth finish, facilitating excellent secondary bonding characteristics with no requirement for sanding is driving the global peel ply fabrics market. Fluctuations in raw material prices and high cost of production are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increasing application of peel ply fabrics in marine, wind energy, and aerospace industries is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for peel ply fabrics manufacturers.

Peel Ply Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global peel ply fabrics market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading consumer of peel ply fabrics, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. In North America, the U.S. is a leading consumer of peel ply fabrics due to rising consumption of epoxy coatings. In Asia Pacific, China, India, and ASEAN are leading consumers of these fabrics. Rapid industrialization and strong growth in the building & construction sector are some factors boosting the demand for peel ply fabrics in the region. The market in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Rising demand for efficient peel ply materials that provide a fresh and clean surface and prevent contamination of the patch surface at the time of removal is propelling the demand for peel ply fabrics in Europe. Latin America and Middle East & Africa expected to create lucrative opportunity after 2026. Rising awareness about the product and increasing production capacity by manufacturers in both these regions are expected to boost the sales of peel ply materials during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global peel ply fabrics market include ATL Composites, Pacific Coast Composites, and Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.