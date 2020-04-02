Top players operating in the Elastic Bonding Sealant Market are H.B. Fuller, Weicon GmbH & Co. KG, Henkel Corporation | 2026

In order to provide flexibility when two different materials are to be bonded, a layer or thin permanent elastic can be used. This technique is termed as ‘elastic bonding’. For this purpose, elastic bonding sealants are gaining momentum in industrial applications. Several end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and marine industry find use in elastic bonding sealant market. There is high demand from a diverse range of applications, as elastic bonding sealants absorb any external stress or shock. Additionally, during curing process, these substances are not susceptible to distortion.

The report offers various perspectives into the various factors boosting market segments, competitive analytics, the market’s leading trends, and the restraints of the global elastic bonding sealant market. The study analyzes the various steps of progress witnessed by the industry considering current models that would impact the market over the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

Global Elastic Bonding Sealant Market: Trends and Opportunities

A number of applications across diverse industries such as consumer packaging, aerospace, construction, and automotive. Composite joints are used extensively in roofing and tiling applications, flooring, rail adhesive, insulation applications, among others. This has led to a high demand for the product, leading to higher sales in the global elastic bonding sealant market.

A key factor boosting the global elastic bonding sealant market is the material’s ability to reduce weight of the finished product. Elastic bonding sealants to not cater to the weight of the product as compared to traditional adhesives and sealant. The growing demand for reduction in weight of automotive parts for improved vehicle efficiency is expected to augur well for the growth of this market. OEMs are expected to generate several opportunities in key industries, fuelling the global elastic bonding sealant market.

Additionally, the revival of the construction sector is expected to garner further sales in the global elastic bonding sealant market. A number of product manufacturers are seen focusing on the production of environment-friendly products regulated markets, which is expected to impact the elastic bonding sealant market positively.

Global Elastic Bonding Sealant Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the leading region in the global elastic bonding sealant market in the coming years. The region has a large pool of population with rising disposable incomes. The construction and building industry in the region is booming, and is expected to pull in investments from government organizations. With the growing participation of Asia Pacific in the global trade and ecommerce scenario, the demand for elastic bonding sealant is expected to rise.

Prominent players operating in the global elastic bonding sealant market are H.B. Fuller, Weicon GmbH & Co. KG, Henkel Corporation, Cemedine, and Dow Chemical Company, among others.