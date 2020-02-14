Top Oil and Gas Companies Planned Projects and Capital Expenditure Market 2019 Outlook in South America-Petrobras and PDVSA Lead Capex across Oil and Gas Value Chain

In South America, Petrobras, PDVSA and Exxon Mobil Corp are the top three companies in terms of new-build capex to be spent on planned and announced projects across oil and gas value chain during 2018-2025. Petrobras leads in the upstream sector, pipelines and petrochemicals segments with highest capex among all the companies in the region. PDVSA leads the gas processing segment as well as the crude oil refining sector. Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos is expected to have the highest LNG liquefaction capex, while Golar LNG Ltd leads in the regasification segment.

Scope

– South America’s new build capex by key companies across oil and gas value chain for 2018 to 2025

– South America’s capex by key companies in each of the key segments across oil and gas value chain for 2018 to 2025

– Capex across oil and gas value chain for top 10 companies during 2018 to 2025

– Key planned and announced projects by capex for top 10 companies.

Reasons to buy

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong data about oil and gas capex by company in South America

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the region’s oil and gas capex outlook

– Gain insights in to capex plans of key companies across South America’s oil and gas value chain

– Understand competitors’ capex outlook across South America’s oil and gas value chain

– Understand competitors’ capex outlook across North America’s midstream, downstream and petrochemicals segments.

Important key points of this research report TOC:

1.1. List of Tables

1.1. List of Figures

2. South America’s Top Oil and Gas Companies Planned Projects and Capex Outlook

2.1. South America’s Capex Spending by Key Companies across Oil and Gas Value Chain

2.1.1. State-owned Companies Lead Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.2. South America’s Capex Spending by Key Companies in Each Segment across Oil and Gas Value Chain

2.1.3. Key Planned and Announced Projects Outlook of Top Companies by Capex across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.4. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.5. Petroleos de Venezuela SA Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.6. Exxon Mobil Corp Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.7. China National Offshore Oil Corp Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.8. Rosneft Oil Co Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.9. Hess Corp Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.10. Karoon Gas Australia Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.11. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

2.1.12. Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in South America

