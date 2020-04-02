Top Manufacturers involved in production of Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market – Evonik Industries AG, 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmBH Electro Optical Systems | 2026

The biocompatible 3D printing materials market size is expected to grow on account of increasing demand for materials in medical applications. 3D printing method uses various technologies for creating objects by adding layers of material in several ways. These technologies help to reduce the lead time and excessive costs owing to tool-less processes.

The cost associated with the 3D printing materials act as restraining factor for the mass adoption of these technologies in various applications. Several companies are involved in development of standard photopolymers and resins for biocompatible 3D printing. The biocompatible materials offer specific properties, which make the materials ideal for 3D printing microscaffolds to understand cell proliferation and growth.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Key Segments

The biocompatible 3D printing material market is segmented on the basis of type of material, application, form, and region. On the basis of the material used the biocompatible 3D printing materials smarket is classified into polymer and metal. The polymer material dominated the overall market in 2017 on account of higher demand of polymer based biocompatible 3D printing material in dental and orthopedic implants, drug delivery, hearing aids, tissue engineering scaffolds, and prosthesis.

Based on application, the biocompatible 3D printing materials market is segmented into implants & prosthesis, tissue engineering, prototyping & surgical guides, and hearing aid. Furthermore, tissue engineering can be segmented into applications including 3D cell culture, drug release, bone regeneration, 3D tissue constructs, soft tissue fabrication, and others. 3D printing with biocompatible materials are used in treatment of organ or tissue failure problems happen due to various reasons such as diseases, old age, accidents, and congenital disabilities.

The biocompatible 3D printing materials market is further segmented in power and liquid form biocompatible 3D printing materials. Powder 3D printing materials dominated the overall market on account of its compatibility with several 3D printers and higher demand in medical applications such as bio fabrication, implants & prosthesis, and surgical instruments.

The polymer material offer various characteristics such as biodegradable, biocompatible, easily moldable, and cheaper over other materials such as metal and bioink. Therefore the biocompatible 3D printing materials market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The implants & prosthesis emerged as the largest application segment for biocompatible 3D printing materials market in 2017. Biocompatible 3D printing materials are widely used in maxillofacial and dental implants, and prosthesis applications. Moreover, this biocompatible material offers superior surface geometry and enhances the survival rate of prosthetics and implants.

Tissue engineering application is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to the growing investments and R&D opportunities on organ printing and bio fabrication of body parts.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The biocompatible 3D printing materials market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The biocompatible 3D printing materials market growth is characterized by the increasing product demand in China, Japan, South Korea, and others countries. The rising geriatric population, rising awareness about healthcare, increasing focus on emerging Asian countries by the major players, and consumer spending on advanced medical treatments is expected to drive the biocompatible 3D printing materials market growth in Asia Pacific.

The major manufacturers involved in production of biocompatible 3D printing materials market are Evonik Industries AG, 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmBH Electro Optical Systems, Concept Laser, GmBH, and Aspect Biosystems Ltd.