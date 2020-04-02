Top Key Vendors in Construction Fabrics Market Sioen Industries NV, Low & Bonar, Satler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari | 2026

The report details an exhaustive account of the global construction fabrics market along with numerous associated factors. Some of these factors that are included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2028. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the global construction fabrics market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.

With rapidly growing urbanization and industrialization, a surge in construction activities is occurring all over the planet. This is a key factor driving extensive growth in the global construction fabrics market. Such a large-scale expansion in the construction industry both in residential and commercial sectors has caused a positive growth in the need for lucrative aesthetics in structures being built. A rising demand for fulfilling these aesthetics in the form of awnings, facades, flexible architectural, and canopies is driving progress in the global construction fabrics market too. Moreover, with numerous construction companies pouring huge investments to improve their services and processes is expected to make the market witness spectacular growth. Lastly, an increase in the production capacity of materials required to build the fabrics in local plants also provides a huge impetus to the construction fabrics market’s growth.

This market is mainly spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, a strong construction industry North America coupled with easy availability of the fabrics, has made the region hold a leading position in the global construction fabrics market. Apart from North America, a predominance of green building initiatives to minimize harm caused to the environment while constructing structures in Europe makes this region come runners-up in the market. However, a rapidly increasing population in leading economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Malaysia, and others, is making more construction companies get established in the region. This consequently has increased the demand of construction fabrics required for different purposes.

Global Construction Fabrics Market: Competitive Landscape

This market depicts the presence of a highly competitive vendor landscape owing to the presence of both new players as well as well-established companies. Most players are focusing on improving their product quality, facilitating product upgrades, and participating in mergers & acquisitions and partnerships, to improve their stance in this market. With the number of players expected to increase in the market, the competition is likely to further intensify. Sioen Industries NV, Low & Bonar, Satler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari, and Saint-Gobain, are key players operating in the global construction fabrics market.

