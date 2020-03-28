Top Key Players Operating In the Thermal Spray Market and Growth Strategies

The construction composites market is estimated to grow during the forecast period (2017-2024) owing to their high strength-to-weight ratio, heat resistance, and lightweight that would increase the fuel efficiency in vehicles and provide structural stability to aircrafts, thereby resulting in high demand from aerospace and defense sectors. Additionally, the construction composites market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of composites in the construction industry and their longevity and low maintenance cost.

The polypropylene resin construction composites market is expected to grow during the forecast period, as these type of construction composites offer resistance to corrosive liquids, excellent electrical insulation and good performance at elevated temperatures, lower styrene emissions as compared to polyester resins, and good adhesive strength.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for construction composites during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing urbanization and industrialization, coupled with long life and the low maintenance requirement is expected to drive the demand for construction composites in existing applications such as civil, commercial and industrial in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of construction composites during the forecast period due to increasing growth in various end-use sectors such as electrical and electronics, construction and infrastructure, and improved transportation facilities in the region. China, India, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., Brazil, and Malaysia are the key markets of construction composites owing to the rapid industrialization.

Market Segmentation

By Fibre Type

Carbon fibre

Glass fibre

Natural fibre

By Resin Type

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process

Layup

Filament

Injection moulding

Pultrusion

Compression moulding

Resin transfer moulding

Others

By Application

Transportation

Aerospace and defence

Wind energy

Electricals and electronics

Construction

Pipes and tanks

Marine

Others

The restraining factors for construction composites market include high production and installation costs of construction composites and recyclability.

Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Owens Corning, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Diversified Structural Composites, Strongwell Corporation, Excel Global, UPM and Hexcel Corporation are the key manufacturers of construction composites market. These companies undertake strategic alliances including product & business expansions, investments and agreements, to increase their market share and customer base.