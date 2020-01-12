Top Key Players Operating In the Medical Image Management Market and Growth Strategies

The global medical image management market is witnessing considerable growth due to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions, increasing usage of imaging equipment, and increasing adoption of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA). Moreover, increasing investment in the medical imaging, increasing adoption of imaging management system by small imaging centers and hospitals, and rapidly growing big data in healthcare are supporting the demand for medical image management systems. The increasing government initiatives to encourage electronic medical record adoption is further expected to boost the market.

Get report sample at: http://bit.ly/2VVrlEP

Based on product type, picture archiving and communication system (PACS) segment leads the global market in terms of size, due to technological advancements in PACS, increasing volume of imaging procedure and adoption of the PACS in new imaging segments such as mammography, endoscopy, oncology and ophthalmology. Hospitals have been the largest user of medical image management systems, owing to growing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases, increasing digitalization of patient’s data, rapid growth in adoption of EMR, and technological advancement in imaging modalities.

Rapidly increasing big data in healthcare and rapid growth in geriatric imaging volumes are also fueling the growth of the global medical image management market. Geriatric population has weakened body functions, and are more susceptible to chronic diseases. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) report on the global aging population, the population of people aged 60 years or above is growing with high rate. The global percentage of people aged 60 or above in 2013 was 11.7% and it is expected to reach 21.1% by the end of 2050. Further, the number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to reach approximately 437 million in China, 324 million in India, 107 million in the U.S. and 58 million in Brazil by 2050.

Browse report at: http://bit.ly/2VYgpGK

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for medical image management, owing to increasing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global medical image management market. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, and increasing awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases are the key growth driving factor for the U.S. medical image management market.

The key players operating in the global medical image management market are McKesson Corporation, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and AGFA-Gevaert Group.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook