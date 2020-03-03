Top Key Players Operating In the Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market and Growth Strategies

The growing demand of better healthcare facilities, and technological advancement in hospital capacity management solutions are the major growth drivers for the global hospital capacity management solutions market. Additionally, the increasing investment by healthcare IT companies, growing demand for integrated healthcare solutions, and increasing number of hospitals are also driving the growth of the global hospital capacity management solutions market. The growing numbers of mergers and acquisitions, and increasing adoption of mobile health IT are some of the major trends observed in the global hospital capacity management solutions market.

North America and Europe are the major markets for the hospital capacity management solutions, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure in these regions. Additionally, the technological advancement in hospital capacity management solutions and increased awareness about potential applications of these solutions is also playing a pivotal role in growth of the market within these regions.

The U.S. followed by Canada, is the largest market for hospital capacity management solutions in North America. Whereas, the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain are some of the major countries holding significant share in the European hospital capacity management solutions market.

Some of the major players operating in the global hospital capacity management solutions market include Infosys Limited, TeleTracking Technologies Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, STERIS Corporation, Alcidion Corporation, and Central Logic.

