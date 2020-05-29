Top Ideas from the Experts to Make Your Product Label Stand Out 

Design tips are plentiful when you are trying to make a product label that works, but not many have experts’ views, opinions and ideas to back them up. Whilst it’s easy to say that you need a product label that adheres to your product container, how can you make it right? Product labels are comprised of different elements, all of which have to complement each other.

So, how can you combine all these elements to make a product label that’s cohesive and complementary to the image you want to project? How can you make it complementary to your brand as well? Do you need some expert help and guidance? Here, then, are some top tips and suggestions from labelling experts to make your product label stand out.

Simplicity is your best bet

First and foremost, simplicity is your best bet. Keep your design as simple as possible with clean lines; this would include whatever images, fonts and style you use. When you have too much ‘activity’ on the label, it can overwhelm consumers and worse still, confuse the heck out of them. You don’t want your customers squinting and scratching their heads trying to figure out what you are selling. Rather, you want them to know right away what your product is and, more importantly, what it can do for them. This is particularly true for those who prioritise looking at the nutrition facts of food products – you want them to easily understand what’s in it and digest the information you have laid out for them.

Make use of colour in the best way

The right colours are critical for grabbing attention; you have less than a minute to grab a potential customer’s attention. Any labelling machine providers such as Atwell Labellers will design product labels that have ‘punch’ and which will remain vivid in the consumer’s mind. Consmers would be more likely to stop for something that catches their eye; having the right design colours makes it easy for you to do this. But you should also use colours in the best way. For instance, avoid using clashing colours; it’s best to concentrate on complementary colours or colour. It’s also best to make sure your colours are consistent throughout the label. If you are trying to communicate a particular flavour, then choose colours that are related to that flavour – for example, use yellow for bananas or lemons and purple for blueberries or grapes. In so doing, your potential customers will find whatever flavour they are looking for much easier.

Choose the proper fonts

Here’s the thing about fonts; choose one that’s too standard or generic, and it will not look like you spent time creating the best label for your product, which can give an adverse impression. Rather, choose one that’s not too complicated, or your customers may have a hard time reading the product info. You shouldn’t use too many fonts either, so it’s a good idea to choose no more than two so your label can be consistent and easily read. If you already have a font for your brand, then by all means use this. It will be easier for your customers to recognise it and allows you to remain consistent with your brand. Your fonts should be readable as well; one way to determine if it’s too small is if you find yourself trying to fit all the details into your product label with little success– this is a good sign that you are using more text than you need.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com