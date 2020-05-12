Top Factors Shaping the Push Pull Closures Market in 2019

Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides key insights on the push pull closures market in its latest report titled “Push Pull Closures Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2027.” In terms of revenue, the global push pull closures market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) push pull closures market is expected to rise in terms of CAGR.

The key players operating in the global push pull closures market include Closure Systems International, Inc., Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC, Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG, CL Smith Company, Global Closure Systems, Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Closure Systems International, Inc., O. Berk Company, LLC, Silgan Plastic Closures Solutions, RPC.M&H Plastics. Ltd., Global Closure Systems, Amcor Limited, United Caps Luxembourg S.A, Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd, and Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc.

The global push pull closures market is growing due to the increase in demand from food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics packaging industries. Industrial development and evolving purchase power of individuals from China, India, and ASEAN countries are the factors playing a vital role in the Asia Pacific push pull closures market. The improved market share of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are expected to witness an increase in demand for the push pull closures market.

The push pull closures market is segmented on the basis of diameter, material, & end-use industry.

On the basis of material, the polypropylene segment of the push pull closures market accounts for the largest market value share. The polyethylene segment is expected to closely follow the polypropylene segment of the global push pull closures market.

By diameter type, push pull closures of 34 mm–44 mm segment were majorily preferred in the year 2018. Push pull closures for the beverage industry in the Asia Pacific region are projected to register the highest CAGR among other end-use segments during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of push pull closures market