Top Factors Driving the Global Acetylated Lanolin Market

The demand for acetylated lanolin is increasing in the market, due to its wide application in the cosmetic industry. Acetylated lanolin is found in products such as skin care, baby products, hair care, shaving, manicuring and sunscreen products. Acetylated lanolin acts as an emulsion due to which the demand from the fragrance industry is also increasing, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Acetylated Lanolin is an organic chemical compound produced from lanolin. Acetylated lanolin’s raw material is isolated from sheep wool and is available in the market in three forms. Acetylated lanolin is popularly known as sheep wool or wool alcohol in the market. Acetylated lanolin is also prepared through synthetic materials, although animal derived acetylated lanolin is more preferred product as it has more anti allergic propensity.

Increasing Demand for Anti-Aging Formulation.

Acetylated Lanolin is an important ingredient in creams and anti-aging formulations, as acetylated lanolin helps to keep the skin moisturized and gives the skin a soft, smooth appearance. Anti-aging formulations are experiencing rapid progress over the years due to the constant demand for beauty products. Dry skin, age spots, and uneven skin tone are top concerns among consumers, thus driving the demand for anti-aging formulation products, which in turn boosts the global acetylated lanolin market. Personal care brands and manufacturers keenly monitor the consumers in order to grasp the market of cosmetic products. Resulting to the fact it is expected to impact the growth of the global acetylated lanolin market during the forecast period. Furthermore, in cosmetic products, the demand for color cosmetics and fragrances is witnessing a double digit growth in developed as well as developing countries, supported by internet enabled smartphones and rising E-commerce purchases in beauty and personal care is expected to boost the market growth for acetylated lanolin in next five to six years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Improving living standards and rising GDP are expected to uptake beauty and personal care market growth, resulting in opportunities for the players operating in the acetylated lanolin market. Moreover, consumer sophistication towards food, personal property including clothing, personal care, jewelry, personal care, transport and communication, among the others is increasing rapidly owing to change in consumer groups from basic consumers to affluent consumers across the globe. This is further expected to widen opportunities for acetylated lanolin manufacturing companies to enter into non-established or emerging markets such as ASEAN and BRIC which are expected to account for nearly one-third of the world’s spending on consumer goods. Furthermore, increasing awareness for specialized products preferably in skin care product range such as sunscreen, concealer, and anti-ageing creams is contributing towards increased adoption of these products among the consumers which is expected to bolster the demand for acetylated lanolin market and open wide opportunities for players entering the acetylated lanolin market over the forecast period.

Global Acetylated Lanolin Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global acetylated lanolin market are Environmental Working Group, Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., Charkit Chemical, Lubrizol Corporation, Parmentier GmbH & Co. KG., SpecialChem, NK Chemicals and Crodalan LA among others. A lot of regional players are expected to enter in the acetylated lanolin market which is expected to make the market more competitive, resulting in the growth of acetylated lanolin market over the forecast period.

