Top 3 Strategies by companies in Slider Zipper Pouch Market | Consumer convenience, easy re-sealing and combining with flexible packaging

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most dominating region in the global slider zipper pouch market in terms of value and volume both. The China slider zipper pouch market is estimated to account for the highest market share in the APAC slider zipper pouch market during the forecast period. The APAC slider zipper pouch market is expected to maintain its dominance in the global slider zipper pouch market due to presence of local and regional players in the region. In the North America region, re-closable packaging has a high consumer appeal. Re-closabililty in a packaging format which plays a significant role in increasing acceptance by the consumers.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global slider zipper pouch market. The companies that have been profiled are – Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group plc., Printpack, Inc., Bemis Company,Inc., Berry Global Group,Inc., Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Proampac LLC, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Interflex Group Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, American Packaging Corporation, International Plastics Inc., Clear View Bags Company Inc., Bison Bags Co., Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and St. Johns Packaging Ltd.

Transparency Market Research has published a new market report titled “Slider zipper pouch market by product type (quad seal pouch, 3-side seal pouch, pinch bottom pouch, stand up pouch, and flat bottom pouch), by capacity (up to 1.5 Oz, 1.5 Oz to 3 Oz, 3 Oz to 7.5 Oz, 7.5 Oz to 15 Oz, 15 Oz to 30 Oz, and above 30 Oz, by material type (plastic, aluminum, and paper), by closure type (press to close zip and slider zip), by end use industry (food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer products (lawn & garden), and others (chemicals)) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026.” According to the report, the slider zipper pouch market is estimated to reach US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of more than 7%, during the period 2018-2026.

