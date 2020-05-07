Top 3 Major companies operating in the Stainless Steel Tiles Market include Metal Tile Co. Ltd., Tile Bar, Stainless Steel Tile Inc. 2025

Stainless steel is an alloy of iron. It is scientifically defined as an iron alloy with a minimum of 10.5% chromium. The addition of chromium allows the formation of a thin layer of oxide on stainless steel. This layer prevents surface corrosion, thereby keeping the stainless steel in an optimum condition. Increase in the chromium content leads to an increase in the resistance to corrosion. Therefore, products made from stainless steel are more durable as compared to those manufactured from various other metals. This allows the metal to be used in a variety of products, ranging from industrial equipment, to kitchen utensils and windows panes. Stainless steel is also used to manufacture tiles.

Stainless steel tiles are tiles manufactured from stainless steel metal. They are primarily used for their non-corrosive and durable nature. These tiles are highly resistant to wear-and-tear and corrosion, while also being adaptable to installation in a wide range of climates, from extreme heat to extreme cold. However, an equally important reason for their extensive use is the decorative and stylish qualities of these tiles. Stainless steel tiles are sleek and provide a glazed finish. Furthermore, it is possible to carry-out more processing on these tiles, for e.g. by coating them, in order to make them anti-bacteria resistant. Other effects such as sandy textures can be incorporated so as to make them more resistant to damages caused by stains.

The stainless steel tiles are easy to clean and sanitize. These properties, along with their durable and decorative properties, are likely to drive the stainless steel tile market. These tiles are primarily used in indoor applications, rather than outdoor use. In case of indoors, these tiles are commonly used on kitchen walls and as bathroom tiles, apart from fire-side places. Outdoor applications include commercial establishments, where they are used as dining table tops and in reception areas. Other outdoor applications, though rare, include swimming pools and gymnasiums.

Stainless steel tiles are popular due to their availability in a wide variety. These tiles are available in various shapes, colors, and dimensions. Stainless steel tiles are available in various customizable shapes and sizes. Rectangle is the most popular shape of stainless steel tiles. Others shapes include square, circle, hexagonal, triangular, cross, L-shape, V-shape, various combinations of such shapes, and other curved shapes as per requirement. Similarly, stainless steel tiles are available in a wide range of colors. The most commonly used colors include grey, silver, and black; however, other colors encompass shades of brown, green, maroon, copper yellow, blue, and white, among others. The dimensions of stainless steel tiles are varied, apart from the customization available, and consist of factors such as their length, breadth, and thickness. Examples of dimensions include sizes like 12” X 12”, 3” X 6” or 4” X 4” etc. and thickness like 2”, 3” or 5”. In terms of regions, the global stainless steel tiles market can be classified as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Major companies operating in the global stainless steel tiles market include Metal Tile Co. Ltd., Tile Bar, Stainless Steel Tile Inc., The Complete Tile Collection LLC, Fuleitat Metal Mosaic Building Materials Co. Ltd., United International Private Limited, Inoxia, Daltile, and Linagolan.