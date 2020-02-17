Top 10 key players in Sustainable Packaging Market| Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Transparency Market Research examines the global sustainable packaging market during the forecast period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global sustainable packaging market. The report begins with an overview of the global sustainable packaging market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as sustainable packaging market. Weighted average pricing analysis of sustainable packaging market is based on packaging type is also included in the report.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by packaging type, material and by end use industry have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of sustainable packaging market across the retail industry. TMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of sustainable packaging market.

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Packaging Type

Trays

Bags

Boxes

Bottles & Jars

Films

Pouches & Sachets

Drums

IBC

Others

By Material

Paper & Paperboard Coated Unbleached Bleach Paperboard Molded Fiber pulp Corrugated Board

Plastic PLA PHB PBS Starch Based Plastics PHA Others (PCL)

Metal (Aluminum)

Others

By End Use Industry

Food Bakery & Confectionery Diary Meat & Poultry

Beverages Carbonated Non- Carbonated

Automobile & Electronics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Few of the key players in the global sustainable packaging market include Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A, Crown Holdings, Inc., WestRock LLC, DS Smith Plc, The Mondi Group plc, International Paper Company, Berry Global, Inc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, Tetra Pak International S.A, Genpak LLC, Huhtamaki OYJ, Tetra Laval International S.A., Reynolds Group.

Download Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9314