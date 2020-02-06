Top 10 Cloud Technologies Market – Increasing Demand for Interoperability Majorily Drives for Adoption

The top 10 cloud technologies market is anticipated to rise at a cracking pace in the upcoming years. The growth of the market is driven by a number of favorable factors which include rising demand of organizations for scalable, agile, cost efficient computing, rising demand for digital services and their applications, and a significant number of standards for interoperability between cloud and existing systems.

Amongst the top 10 cloud technologies, multi-cloud management is anticipated to display the leading growth in the forthcoming years, powered by the growing need for various applications amongst end users. Further, significant adoption of hybrid cloud solutions among small and medium sizes enterprises is favoring the growth of multi-cloud management. Hybrid cloud is used across a host of industries that include BFSI, healthcare and lifesciences, and telecommunication and ITES.

Cloud technologies have become more and more predominant in the technology world over the last few years due to shift towards SaaS based solutions and continuous growth in the cloud data storage. Both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises are shifting towards cloud platforms because of key benefits it provides like self-service provisioning, elasticity and pay-per use that can be availed by both businesses and end users.

cloud storage, hybrid cloud, cloud migration services, Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), cloud orchestration, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Video as a Service (VaaS), multi-cloud management, cloud analytics, cloud storage, Wi – Fi as a Service are the top 10 cloud technologies. These top 10 cloud technologies is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Presently, organizations are aggressively shifting towards cloud technologies as it helps in lowering costs, increases operations scalability, productivity and increases flexibility. Faster deployment, mobility, lower total cost of ownership, scalability, agility, increasing demand for interoperability between cloud services and existing systems and business continuity are the major drivers for adoption of various cloud technologies.

Migration to cloud technologies helps organizations to move their assets such as databases, platforms, email, infrastructure and applications on the cloud. It reduces the costs, increases operations, and recovery, and manages other mission-critical tasks. Among top 10 cloud technologies, multi-cloud management is increasing rapidly due to increasing need for agility and automation in businesses. Moreover, due to rapid adoption of the hybrid cloud among the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has opened doors to the new growth opportunities especially in the multi-cloud management market, thus boosting overall cloud technologies market.