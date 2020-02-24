Tonsillectomy Surgery Devices Market: Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2026

Tonsils are the lymph nodes which are located at each side of the back of the throat. These nodes prevent infections. Tonsils swell when infected. This condition is known as tonsillitis. Symptoms of tonsillitis include fever, difficulty in swallowing, and swollen glands.

Frequent tonsillitis may require a surgical procedure to remove the tonsils. This procedure is known as tonsillectomy. Tonsillectomy is also performed to treat breathing problems, snoring, sleep apnea. People of any age can undergo tonsillectomy; however, children are prescribed tonsillectomy for the treatment of tonsillitis. Tonsillectomy surgery devices provide precision for scalpels, help control bleeding, and minimize the risk of tissue damage as compared to conventional electrosurgery. The commercial tonsillectomy surgery devices are operated through radiofrequency energy delivered in short pulses via highly insulated cutting electrode and the pulses cut the tonsils at much lower temperature as compared to the conventional electrosurgery. Key features of commercially available products are a) those products are equally useful in dry or wet surgical site, b) integrated suction, c) wireless footswitch, and d) single plug and play functionality.

The global tonsillectomy surgery devices market is primarily driven by the increase in incidence of tonsillitis, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of tonsillitis, and improvements in health care infrastructure globally. Conversely, risk of surgical failure during tonsillectomy and product recall are likely to hamper the global tonsillectomy surgery devices market in the next few years. Increase in R&D investment, and product development by major players are projected to create opportunities in the global tonsillectomy surgery devices market during the forecast period.

In terms of component, the global tonsillectomy surgery devices market can be segmented into instruments and accessories. The instruments segment can be sub-segmented into dissection devices, micro-debriders, and power generation tools. The accessories segment can be divided into blades, forceps, and others. The instrument segment is estimated to account for a dominant share of the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the global tonsillectomy surgery devices market can be classified into tonsillitis, obstructive sleep apnea, and others. In terms of target population, the market can be categorized into children and adults. Based on end-user, the tonsillectomy surgery devices market can be segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialized clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global tonsillectomy surgery devices market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to a study published by the American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery, incidence of tonsillectomy has declined in last 30 years- around 90% of tonsillectomies were conducted on children due to frequent infections in 1970, while 20% of tonsillectomies were conducted on children caused due to frequent infections (80% caused from obstructive sleep apnea) in current times. North America accounted for a dominant share of the global tonsillectomy surgery devices market in 2017 owing to high incidence of tonsillitis and obstructive sleep apnea, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of tonsillitis, and reimbursement from MEDICAID and MEDICARE. The tonsillectomy surgery devices market in Europe accounted for a major share of the market due to strong health care infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of market leaders. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period due to technological advancement and participations of domestic players. Weak health care infrastructure and less awareness are likely hamper the tonsillectomy surgery devices market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global tonsillectomy surgery devices market include Medtronic, Teleflex Medical, Integra LifeSciences, Salim Group, and Davicon Enterprises.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

