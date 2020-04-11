Tonic Water Market – Rising Demand to Create Perfect Blend of Alcoholic Beverages to Support Industry Growth

According to the TMR reports, the global tonic water market is anticipated to be worth a US$2.45 bn by the end of 2025. Previously the market was valued at US$1.52 bn as per the 2016 records and now the forecast period is set from 2017 to 2025 with CAGR growth of about 6.10%. Among segmentation by products, the market is seen to be dominated by flavored tonic water and in terms of applications the tonic water segmentation of alcoholic drinks is projected to dominate the market as compared to revenue share collected by the non-alcoholic segmentation.

From a geographical point of view, the global market for tonic water is expected to be dominated by Asia pacific region. This is because of the fact that flavored tonic water segmentation products are more popular among people in this region especially in the developing nations of Japan, China and India. Alcoholic beverages are also not far behind and equally contribute great deal of revenue generation from the past decades and will continue to do so in the future years. The CAGR of Asia Pacific is seen to be at 5.70% and it is predicted that Asia Pacific region will continue dominating the global tonic water market in the future as well.

Perfect Alcoholic Drinks Dependency on Tonic Water to Boost Overall Market

With time and development of nations across worlds, the disposable incomes of people have also increased and so improved the standard of living as well. As a result of which, the consumption of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages have increased as a trend during these years. It is noted that the consumption of gin and vodka among alcoholic beverages is preferably more as compared to other drinks like tequila and rum. Tonic water is used to mix with these spirits in order to create a perfect drink, their demand is also increasing hand in hand. These drinks being an integral part of night life and the beauty of clubs, bars and lounges, are boosting the overall growth of the tonic water market in the years to come.

Increasing urban population coupled with factors such as increasing disposable income, modernization etc. and increasing number of clubs, lounges, and bars are expected to boost the sales of tonic water market over the forecast period. Continuous launching of tonic water with different flavors in order to attract consumers and to grow curiosity among individuals to try new flavors is anticipated to increase demand for flavored tonic water in the near future. Further, the report contains all the necessary details regarding the driving and restraining forces the manufacturer in going to face over the forecast period.