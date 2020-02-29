Tonic Water Market Analysis 2019-2025 by Types, End Users, Regional Business Outlook and Manufacturers

Global Tonic Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Tonic Water Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.

Get Sample PDF of this report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=858190

The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.

Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.

In 2017, the global Tonic Water market size was 530 million US$ and is forecast to 980 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tonic Water market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Tonic Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tonic Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tonic Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tonic Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Fever Tree

Dr Pepper Snapple

Whole Foods

Sodastream

Watson Group

Fentimans

Nestlé

Seagram’s

White Rock

Hansen’s

Stirrings

East Imperial

Thomas Henry

Shasta Tonic Water

Bradleys Tonic

Q Drinks

1724 Tonic Water

El Guapo

Tom’s Handcrafted

Jack Rudy Cocktail

Johnstonic

Haber’s Tonic Syrup

Bermondsey Tonic Water

Market size by Product – Regular Tonic Water Diet Tonic Water Slimline Tonic Water

Market size by End User/Applications – Supermarket Online Retailers Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Tonic Water capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Tonic Water manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continue Reading the Full Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/858190/global-tonic-water-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tonic Water Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tonic Water Production

2.2 Tonic Water Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Tonic Water Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Tonic Water Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Tonic Water Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Tonic Water Production by Regions

4.1 Global Tonic Water Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Tonic Water Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Tonic Water Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Tonic Water Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Tonic Water Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Tonic Water Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Tonic Water Revenue by Type

6.3 Tonic Water Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Tonic Water Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tonic Water

8.1.4 Tonic Water Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Tonic Water Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Tonic Water Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Tonic Water Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Tonic Water Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Tonic Water Upstream Market

11.2 Tonic Water Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Tonic Water Distributors

11.5 Tonic Water Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tonic Water are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to help our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Information:

Gasper James,

Decision Market Reports,

304 S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

Call: 1-800-526-8630 (Toll Free)

Email: [email protected]