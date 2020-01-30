Tokenization Market Projected to Grow at 26.5% CAGR by 2024 | A report by 3Delta Systems, Cardconnect Corporation, Ciphercloud, Cybersource, First Data Corporation, Fiserv.Inc, Futurex and others

Businesses can confidently use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in this tokenization report to make decisions about business strategies and to thrive in the market. A thoughtful knowledge about Information technology industry, market trends and incredible techniques bestows an upper hand in the market. The report surely acts as a great source of motivation to seek new business ventures and evolve better. The tokenization report provides classification by companies, region, type and end-use industry. Businesses can achieve better insights to drive the business into right direction with the different segments covered in the market research report.
Market Analysis:
The Global Tokenization Market accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Key Competitors:
- 3Delta Systems
- Cardconnect Corporation
- Ciphercloud
- Cybersource
- First Data Corporation
- Inc
- Futurex
- Gemalto N.V.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- Liaison Technologies.Inc
- Oracle Corporation
- Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Thales E-Security and others
Major market drivers & restraints:
- Rise in credit/debit card fraudulent activities
- Increasing need for PCI-DSS
- Rise in the need for payment security for digital ecommerce
- Lack of knowledge about security tokens among end-users
- Addressing the vulnerabilities from EMV standards
Segmentation:
Component
- Solution, services. The services segment is further segmented into professional services, consulting services, integration services, training & education services, support & maintenance services, and managed services.
Organization size
- Large Enterprises
- small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
Application area
- Payment security
- user authentication
- compliance management
Deployment model
- On-premises
- cloud
Vertical
- government and defense
- banking
- financial services & insurance
- IT &telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education and others
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Major countries
- US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Share Analysis:
The report for global tokenization market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.
