Tokenization Market Projected to Grow at 26.5% CAGR by 2024 | A report by 3Delta Systems, Cardconnect Corporation, Ciphercloud, Cybersource, First Data Corporation, Fiserv.Inc, Futurex and others

Market Analysis:

The Global Tokenization Market accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

3Delta Systems

Cardconnect Corporation

Ciphercloud

Cybersource

First Data Corporation

Inc

Futurex

Gemalto N.V.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Liaison Technologies.Inc

Oracle Corporation

Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Thales E-Security and others

Major market drivers & restraints:

Rise in credit/debit card fraudulent activities

Increasing need for PCI-DSS

Rise in the need for payment security for digital ecommerce

Lack of knowledge about security tokens among end-users

Addressing the vulnerabilities from EMV standards

Segmentation:

Component

Solution, services. The services segment is further segmented into professional services, consulting services, integration services, training & education services, support & maintenance services, and managed services.

Organization size

Large Enterprises

small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Application area

Payment security

user authentication

compliance management

Deployment model

On-premises

cloud

Vertical

government and defense

banking

financial services & insurance

IT &telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education and others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Share Analysis:

The report for global tokenization market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

