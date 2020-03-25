Tokenization Market Poised to Incur Steadfast Growth during 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Tokenization Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global tokenization market was valued US$ 850.34 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3432.54 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.06% during a forecast period.

Tokenization is a process of replacing sensitive data with unique identification symbols that retain all the vital information about the data without compromising its security. Tokenization is a solution that provides real-time payment of data security for all the transactions via tablets, smartphones, laptops, and other devices. It doesn’t rely on encryption keys so organizations don’t have to worry about managing such sensitive data.

Download PDF Sample of Tokenization Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/341000

Rising banking applications and increasing credit card holders are boosting the tokenization market. Tokenization market has experienced considerable growth owing to a large number of financial firms opting for raising security in payment processing systems. Protected customer data, use of digital payments, reduced risk, and carefulness of banks toward frauds are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, tokenization systems require large data space, the high cost of implementation, and upgrade of hardware required for tokenization is restrains the growth of the market.

The payment security application area is estimated to the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increased complexities in the payment transactions. The challenges of managing the sensitive information of users, payment security has become a key point of concern for organizations.

Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing deployment in the tokenization market. SMEs have implemented the cloud deployment model as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than investing their capital on payment infrastructure.

Growing adaptation of new technology in payment security industry is estimated to drive the tokenization market in North America. So that, North America is leading in countries as payment security reduces the security risk posed by payment data in the systems. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness good growth owing to increasing adoption of such software in India, Japan, Philippines, and Singapore.

Key players in the global tokenization market are Gemalto NV, Futurex, CipherCloud, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, First Data Corporation, Fiserv, Micro Focus, Visa, WEX, Thales e-Security, Inc., Worldpay, CyberSource Corporation, Dell Technologies, Liaison Technologies, Protegrity, Bluefin, Sequent Software, Discover Financial Services, Carta Worldwide, Merchant Link, Ingenico ePayments, Rambus, Mastercard, Verifone, and IP Solution International.

Brief about Tokenization Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-tokenization-market

Scope of the Global Tokenization Market

Global Tokenization Market by Component

Professional services

Integration Services

Solution

Managed services

Service

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Global Tokenization Market by Application

Payment Security Application Area

Compliance Management

Global Tokenization Market by Tokenization Technique

API-based

Gateway-based

Global Tokenization Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Tokenization Market by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Tokenization Market by Vertical

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government

Education

Military and Defense

IT and Telecom

Others

Global Tokenization Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Tokenization Market

Gemalto NV

Futurex

CipherCloud, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

Protegrity USA, Inc.

TokenEx

First Data Corporation

Fiserv

Micro Focus

Visa

WEX

Thales e-Security, Inc.

Worldpay

CyberSource Corporation

Dell Technologies

Liaison Technologies

Protegrity

Bluefin

Sequent Software

Discover Financial Services

Carta Worldwide

Merchant Link

Ingenico ePayments

Rambus

Mastercard

Verifone

IP Solution International

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/341000

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cold Chain Transportation

1.1. Cold Chain Transportation Market Overview

1.1.1. Cold Chain Transportation Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1. North America

1.2.2. Europe

1.2.3. China

1.2.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5. Central & South America

1.2.6. Middle East & Africa

1.3. Cold Chain Transportation Market by Type

1.3.1. Refrigerated Storage

1.3.2. Cold Chain Logistics

1.4. Cold Chain Transportation Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Food and Beverages

1.4.2. Healthcare

1.4.3. Others

Chapter Two: Global Cold Chain Transportation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Cold Chain Transportation Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in FutureChapter One: Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

3.1. Global Tokenization Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

Chapter Five: Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Tokenization Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

5.1.5. South America

Chapter Six: Global Tokenization Market Analysis and Forecast, by Tokenization Technique

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Global Tokenization Market Value Share Analysis, by Tokenization Technique

6.3. Global Tokenization Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Tokenization Technique

6.4. Global Tokenization Market Analysis, by Tokenization Technique

6.5. Global Tokenization Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Tokenization Technique

6.6. Key Trends

6.6.1. Key Developments

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]