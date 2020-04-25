Toilet Roll Converting Lines Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028

Toilet Roll Converting Lines Market: An Overview

Toilet roll converting lines are used for converting jumbo rolls of toilet papers into finished toilet rolls. The typical toilet roll converting process includes unwinding of a jumbo roll, embossing, edge trimming & gluing, cutting and packaging. This can be achieved by either semi-automatic or automatic toilet roll converting lines. The semi-automatic toilet roll converting lines include machines that require manual intervention for start, stop and changeover systems. Fully automatic toilet roll converting lines incorporate programmable logic controller (PLC) technology, wherein workers control machine operations through touch screens.

Toilet Roll Converting Lines Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global market for toilet roll converting lines is expected to be driven by the growing awareness regarding the use of hygiene solutions in the developing markets. Usage of toilet roll converting lines save labor costs and increases the pace of production. Also, manufacturers are investing in new state of the art machines to create a superior brand image. This inclination coupled with increasing penetration of automation in manufacturing activities is expected to drive the growth of the toilet roll converting lines market. Automatic toilet roll converting lines can manufacture single ply or double plies of toilet paper. Regional and unorganized small-scale players tend to invest in semi-automatic toilet roll converting lines, as they have low production volume and investment capability. However, semi-automatic machines account for about 10% of the global toilet roll converting lines market.

However, with the growth in the toilet paper manufacturing industry, the manufacturers of toilet roll converting lines are enhancing their production capabilities to keep up with the demand. Incorporating data exchange technologies such as cyber-physical systems, and IOT (Internet of Things), can result in increased productivity for toilet roll converting lines manufacturers. Also, various key players of the toilet paper converting lines market are improving the functioning pace of rewinders to increase the productivity of the toilet roll converting lines and reduce waste output. For instance,

In October 2017, PCMC launched its new rewinder, FORTE, in Lucca, Italy, which operates at a speed of up to 700 meters per minute

In June 2015, Fabio Perini Group presented its upgraded rewinder based on the constellation technology, capable of rewinding four rolls at a time.

Toilet Roll Converting Lines Market: Segmentation

Globally, the toilet roll converting lines market is segmented on the basis of operation, and operational speed.

On the basis of operation, the global toilet roll converting lines market is segmented as follows-

Semi-automatic

Automatic

On the basis of operational speed, the global toilet roll converting lines market is segmented as follows-

Up to 250 m/min

250- 400 m/min

Above 400 m/min

Toilet Roll Converting Lines Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global toilet roll converting lines market is segmented into seven key regions, namely Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. In the developing countries of MEA, the acceptance of proper hygiene solutions is relatively slower than that in the developed countries, which is gradually increasing with the growing awareness. This is projected to surge the demand for toilet roll converting machines in the region. Countries of Europe and North America are the prominent consumers of toilet rolls. Also, China has many regional players who manufacture low-end toilet roll converting lines as compared to Europe; these machines compete through their low cost. The low cost is projected to contribute to the increasing sale of toilet roll converting lines in the region.

Toilet Roll Converting Lines Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in toilet roll converting lines market are Zhengzhou Ean machinery Co.,Ltd, Fabio Perini S.P.A., PCMC Italia S.p.A., M.Torres Diseños Industriales S.A.U, Kawanoe Zoki Co.,Ltd., Impex Continental srl con s.u., Baosuo Paper Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd., Hinnli Co., Ltd., Chan Li Machinery Co., Ltd., Zambak Kagit San.Ve Tic.Ltd.Sti., Wangda Industrial Co., etc.