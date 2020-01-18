Toilet Partitions Market 2019 Global Future Development Status – Bobrick, Scranton Products, Inpro Corporation, Bradley Corporation

Most public toilets are located in small buildings with one or more toilets (or urinals) available for use by the general public, or by customers or employees of a business. These toilets are commonly separated into male and female facilities, although some are unisex, however both require bathroom partitions for privacy. Increasingly, both public and office toilets are accessible to people with disabilities. Public toilets are known by many other names depending on the country. Some examples are: “restroom,” “washroom,” “bathroom,” and “ladies’/women’s room” and “gents’/men’s room.”

Scope of the Report:

The Toilet Partitions industry was 1656 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2319 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 4.3% between 2017 and 2025. Over the past few years, rising consumer demand for more privacy in restrooms, particularly in commercial spaces such as gyms and airports, has resulted in an evolution in the design of the panels used.

The usage of materials that are cost-effective and consume less space have seen increasing adoption in this space. Moreover, the maintenance and replacement cost of traditional building materials such as bricks and cement is much higher than the new ones. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly using cost-effective, lightweight and durable solutions made of metal and non-metal in toilet.

The worldwide market for Toilet Partitions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 2120 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Toilet Partitions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bobrick

Scranton Products

Inpro Corporation

Bradley Corporation

Hadrian Inc.

Global Partitions(ASI)

General Partitions

Knickerbocker Partition

Ampco (AJW)

Metpar

Flush Metal

Marlite

Hale Manufacturing

Jialifu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metals

Non-metals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Toilet Partitions product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Toilet Partitions, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Toilet Partitions in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Toilet Partitions competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Toilet Partitions breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Toilet Partitions market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Toilet Partitions sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.