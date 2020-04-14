Toilet Cleaner Market: Increasing Awareness Regarding Sanitary Hygiene Has Boosted The Growth Of The Market

Toilet cleaner is an acidic-based toilet bowl and urinal cleaner which removes stains and deposits from under the rim, water outlets, drain pipe openings, and anywhere where stains can build up. A toilet cleaner effectively removes stains and deposits from toilet bowls and urinals and neutralizes malodor molecules and enhances the perfume effect of the cleaner. Some toilet cleaners are biodegradable and do not pollute the water or soil. Most companies produce diluted and ready to use toilet cleaners; however, other companies manufacture concentrated cleaners for commercial use. Toilet cleaners come in various types such as liquid (concentrate and dilute), gel, and solid. In the solid type, the toilet cleaner comes in round and rectangular shape bars.

Increasing awareness regarding sanitary hygiene has boosted the growth of the toilet cleaner market. People are highly concerned about their health while using restroom facilities due to rise in infectious diseases. With rapid urbanization, people are migrating from rural areas to urban areas in search of work and shelter. Increasing urbanization has resulted in construction of houses with modern toilets. Building of commercial offices and towers has resulted in the construction of toilets. Rise in number of campaigns from manufacturing companies and various social organizations have resulted in the growth in sales of toilet cleaner products.

Campaigns such as Swachh Aadat, and Swachh Bharat from Hindustan Unilever Limited have created awareness among people to use toilet cleaners to maintain hygiene. Many companies are providing janitorial services for cleaning due to increasing demand which helps to drive the growth in demand for toilet cleaners from these companies. Government campaigns such as Swachh Bharat mission (in India), a mass campaign which aims to clean up cities, towns, and rural areas helps in improving awareness among the people to keep their surroundings clean. Manufacturers are also developing the product to make it more advance and refreshing. In December 2018, P&G announced launch of a brand DS3 under which liquid-free cleaning products will be sold for home (toilet) and body cleaning.

Various features and advantages of toilet cleaners can increase their demand in the global market. Some of the manufacturers are adding color and different fragrances to toilet cleaners. The fragrance provides freshness to the toilet and removes bad odor.

However, toilet cleaners have some restraints which can affect the demand for the product. Some toilet cleaners may emit strong chemical fumes which may be unpleasant to the consumer. Certain toilet cleaners are concentrated in nature and may leave a stain. These factors may decrease the demand for toilet cleaners during the forecast period.

The global toilet cleaner market can be segmented based on product, type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the global toilet cleaner market can be classified into liquid, solid, and gel. In terms of type, the toilet cleaner market can be categorized into fragrance toilet cleaner and plain toilet cleaner.

Based on end-user, the global toilet cleaner market can be categorized into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the toilet cleaner market can be categorized into online and offline. Further, the offline market can be segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, and small retail shops. Based on region, the toilet cleaner market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players in the global toilet cleaner market are Dabur India Ltd., Diversey, Inc, Future Consumer Ltd., Henkel AG & Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KOBAYASHI Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pental Products Pty Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser PLC, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, and Unilever Group.