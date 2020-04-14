Tobacco Packaging Market Latest Trends By 2023 : Amcor,International Paper,ITC,Phillip Morris International,Bemis,British American Tobacco,Mondi

Tobacco packaging demands premium quality with flavor barrier properties, easy printing, and handling. To prevent tobacco from deterioration, aroma transmission, and bacteria by sustaining a microclimate is choice of the right quality of packaging is paramount. Tobacco flexible packaging is available in a variety of forms to cater for various packaging needs. Some examples of these forms include, shrink sleeves, stand-up pouches, and three sided seal bags. By far and away the most significant is the flip top pack.

This kind of packaging protects the cigarettes from damage and is most popular in western markets. The next most significant is soft pack, which is essentially a pack of paper construction, which offers minimal to the cigarette, but is less expensive to produce. Laminate structures of compostable films are used to produce pouches widely used by the Roll Your Own (RYO) tobacco. For primary packaging laminating materials, including bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), PE, PVDC lacquer, metalized films, polyester & nylon are employed. Flexible packaging has witnessed an increased adoption, owing to the flexibility in production, improved barrier properties, and cost effectiveness in nature.

This report focuses on the Tobacco Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Cartons Material

Film Material

Cigarette Factory

Packaging Plant

Other

