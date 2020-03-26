Toasters Market 2019 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Global Toasters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Toasters Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Toasters market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Toasters market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

A toaster, or a toast maker, is an electric small appliance designed to brown sliced bread by exposing it to radiant heat, thus converting it into toast. Toasters can toast multiple types of sliced bread products. Invented in Scotland in 1893, it was developed over the years, with the introduction of an automatic mechanism to stop the toasting and pop the slices up.

China is the biggest production areas for Toasters, taking about 73.41% market share in 2016 (based on output volume). Europe followed the second, with about 12.09% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of Toaster are concentrated in Europe and North America Regions for now, while consumers groups are expanding fast today in some Asia countries like China, Japan, Korea and etc., Southeast Asia and India are big potential markets for the coming decades.

In the past few years, the price of Toasters shows a decreasing trend in recent years and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Toasters. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Toasters may become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Toasters.

The Toasters market was valued at 1230 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1420 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Toasters.

This report studies the global market size of Toasters in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Toasters in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Toasters market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Toasters market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

West Bend

BELLA

Black & Decker

Breville

Cuisinart

Dualit

DeLonghi S.p.A.

Hamilton Beach

Kenmore

KitchenAid

Krups

Sunbeam

Waring

Toastmaster

Market size by Product – 2 Slice Toasters 4 Slice Toasters Others

Market size by End User/Applications – Household Commercial

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Toasters capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Toasters manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Toasters Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Toasters Production

2.2 Toasters Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Toasters Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Toasters Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Toasters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Toasters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Toasters Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Toasters Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Toasters Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Toasters Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Toasters Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Toasters Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Toasters Revenue by Type

6.3 Toasters Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Toasters Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Toasters

8.1.4 Toasters Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Toasters Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Toasters Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Toasters Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Toasters Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Toasters Upstream Market

11.2 Toasters Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Toasters Distributors

11.5 Toasters Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Toasters are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

