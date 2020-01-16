TMT Predictions 2019-Thematic Research | Predictions on Major 30 Themes like AI, IoT, blockchain, 5G, Brexit, and more

In this report, we look at the big themes for 2019 across the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) industry, identifying winners and losers for each theme. For 2019, the major themes are: artificial intelligence (AI); AI chips; conversational platforms; the Internet of Things; ambient commerce; robotics; autonomous vehicles; batteries; 3D printing; cloud computing; data centers; cybersecurity; quantum computing; blockchain; cryptocurrencies; software defined networks; 5G; robotic process automation; virtual and augmented reality; internet TV; gaming; fintech; medtech; geopolitics; regulation; China; India; Brexit; Generation Hashtag; and M&A.
This report contains predictions on major themes like AI, IoT, blockchain, 5G, Brexit, and more. It also identifies the winners and losers across these 30 themes, giving an invaluable insight into the companies best positioned to take advantage of disruptive themes and those that are at risk of being left behind.
Key Players:
AMD
Xilinx
Cypress Semiconductor
Aptiv
LG Display
Jabil
Japan Display
Nippon Ceramic (Nicera)
Vuzix
Workday
Varonis Systems
Zendesk
Ubisoft
Razer
Check Point Software Technologies
CyberArk Software
FireEye
Fortinet
Palo Alto Networks
Sophos
Proofpoint
Micro Focus
DXC Technology
ASOS
Groupon
Grubhub
Just Eat
Just Dial
MakeMyTrip.com
Xing
Yelp
PurpleBricks
HubSpot
AMC Networks
CBS
Entertainment One
Grupo Televisa
Lionsgate
Tegna
Viacom
Roku
Key Points from TOC:
2019 THEME MAP
1. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
2. AI CHIPS
3. CONVERSATIONAL PLATFORMS
4. INTERNET OF THINGS
5. AMBIENT COMMERCE
6. ROBOTICS
7. AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES
8. BATTERIES
9. 3D PRINTING
10. CLOUD COMPUTING
11. DATA CENTERS
12. CYBERSECURITY
13. QUANTUM COMPUTING
14. BLOCKCHAIN
15. CRYPTOCURRENCIES
16. SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKS
17. 5G
18. ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION
19. VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY
20. INTERNET TV
21. GAMING
22. FINTECH
23. MEDTECH
24. GEOPOLITICS
25. REGULATION
26. CHINA
27. INDIA
28. BREXIT
29. GENERATION HASHTAG
30. M&A
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
