Titanium(IV) Chloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Titanium(IV) chloride, also titanium tetrachloride, is the inorganic compound with the formula TiCl4. ). It is a colorless liquid with a penetrating odor. Titanium tetrachloride does not exist naturally in the environment but is man-made using minerals that contain high levels of titanium.

Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. TiCl4 is also used in the manufacture of catalysts and as a glass and metal surface treatment. Because of its hazard potential, TiCl4 is handled under strictly controlled conditions.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/605157

Scope of the Report:

Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. In fact, the most of marker share of titanium tetrachloride is held by those titanium dioxide manufacturers, who adopt chlorine process to produce titanium dioxide. During the chlorine process, titanium tetrachloride exists in the form of an intermediate. Thus, titanium tetrachloride giants, such as Chemours, Huntsman, Crystal, Kronos, Tronox, produce large amounts of titanium tetrachloride and use it directly to manufacture titanium dioxide. Only a small amount of titanium tetrachloride produced by the above companies is sold out each year.

Currently, some titanium dioxide manufacturers are planning titanium dioxide new projects with chlorine process. It is estimated that capacity of titanium tetrachloride will expand accordingly in the coming years, once those new projects are put into operation.

The worldwide market for Titanium(IV) Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 10000 million US$ in 2024, from 7920 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Titanium(IV) Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-TitaniumIV-Chloride-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chemours

CRISTAL

Kronos

Tronox

Huntsman

Ishihara

TOHO TITANIUM

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

Ansteel

Xinmao Titanium

Xiantao Zhongxing Electronic Materials

Yunnan Xinli Non-Ferrous Metals

HUAXING TITANIUM AND ZIRCONIUM

Henan Longxing Titanium

Haihua Industry Group

Cangzhou Heli Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Titanium Slag Type

Rutile Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Catalysts

Others

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/605157

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Titanium(IV) Chloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Titanium(IV) Chloride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Titanium(IV) Chloride in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Titanium(IV) Chloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Titanium(IV) Chloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Titanium(IV) Chloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Titanium(IV) Chloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook