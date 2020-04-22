Titanium-Free Food Color Alternatives Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019 – 2029

The growing trend for natural and organic food color is resulting in shift from titanium dioxide, a synthetic ingredient, towards titanium-free food color alternatives and extracting food colors from alternative natural sources. Natural food color sources include astaxanthin, beta carotene, annatto, and anthocyanin. Other ingredients that can be used as an alternative to titanium are silica dioxide and calcium phosphate in food colors.

Increasing consumer preference for food products free from synthetic colors is resulting in the growing demand for titanium-free food color alternatives. Reformulation of food products by food companies is rising to replace synthetic colors with natural colors. This is leading towards the development of titanium dioxide alternatives. Moreover, considering widespread food-related use of titanium dioxide, there is a growing pressure to review sustainability of studies supporting risk assessment of titanium dioxide particles as food additives.

Titanium-Free Food Color Alternatives Market-Notable Highlights

With EFSA’s re-evaluation of titanium oxide as a food additive, companies are focusing on developing alternatives. For instance, in 2018, BIOGRUND developed AquaPolish® to replace titanium dioxide, while providing white film coating for oral solid dosage.

In 2018, Sepifilm White TF was introduced as titanium dioxide free white film coating agent for food supplements in form of tablets. The product was developed to meet growing demand for titanium-free food color alternatives from manufacturers and consumers of food supplements.

Titanium-Free Food Color Alternatives Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Food Products from Consumers

Titanium dioxide is the most common additive in food products to provide color and texture. However, growing trend for consumption of natural and organic food products is resulting in manufacturers using titanium-free food color alternatives such as silica dioxide, calcium phosphate, and rice starch. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the requests from consumer groups for titanium-free alternatives in food products.

Manufacturers are also developing new products as titanium-free food color alternatives. For instance, Sensient Food Colors launched Avalanche™ natural white opacifier as titanium dioxide alternative. Another company Norevo also launched Quick White to replace titanium dioxide to produce light colored dragees.

Even though titanium dioxide is believed to have no toxicity, increasing number of studies are suggesting possibility of safety concerns, with need for further research. For instance, titanium dioxide is undergoing re-evaluation for human consumption in Europe, while it is already banned in Germany.

Possibility of Adverse Health Effects of Titanium Dioxide Driving Demand for Titanium-free Food Color Alternatives

The effects of titanium dioxide are unproven in humans, however, they raise serious concerns as possibility that titanium dioxide may not be safe for human consumption. Researchers suggest that in the form of nanoparticle, titanium dioxide may pose risk as it passes into liver, lungs or intestine. Moreover, children are highly exposed to titanium dioxide as they consume more gums, candies, and sweet desserts. The researchers out of the University of Nebraska have found in animal study a significant accumulation of nanoparticles in brain, this has raised concerns about titanium dioxide color as it is the most common nanomaterial used globally. With more studies confirming the possibility of adverse effects on health owing to the consumption of titanium dioxide, the safety of present use in food products is still under question.

As of 2019, France has placed a ban on titanium dioxide, under which no food product in France can contain titanium dioxide. Many sweet manufacturers in France have stopped using titanium dioxide in their products. As more companies are eliminating titanium dioxide, testing is likely to become the part for monitoring quantity of titanium dioxide in food products worldwide.

Utilisation of Titanium Dioxide as Coloring Agent to Make Food Products Look More Appealing

Titanium dioxide is still being used on a large scale as coloring agent in various food products such as candies, gums, donuts, and other confectionery items. Moreover, titanium dioxide is more effective and efficient white colorant in food products as compared to others, this has emerged as one of the challenges in titanium-free food color alternatives market.

Moreover, titanium dioxide generally recognized as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is also influencing the use of titanium dioxide as coloring agent in food products. In 2018, owing to the request by European Commission, EFSA confirmed that data on titanium dioxide also known as colourant E171 in food showed no health concerns for consumers. With adverse reaction of titanium dioxide are still unproven in human, its application in food products is still visible.

Titanium-Free Food Color Alternatives Market Segmentation

Based on the product, the titanium-free food color alternatives market is segmented into

Calcium Phosphate

Silica Dioxide

Rice Starch

Based on the application, titanium-free food color alternatives market is segmented into