Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market Manufacturers Analysis 2018-2026

Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market: Introduction

The Titanium Dioxide Pigment is a white powder material and is the natural oxide form of titanium. The titanium dioxide pigment is also known as titanium white or pigment white 6. Titanium dioxide pigment occurs in nature and is sourced from its ores: rutile, anatase and brookite. The titanium dioxide pigment is generally synthesized using the chloride and sulfite process. The chloride process is used to produce high purity titanium dioxide pigment and the sulfite process is used for the production of low purity titanium dioxide. The sulfite process is the most widely used process due to its low operation cost. The titanium dioxide pigment is widely used in the paints & coating industry due to its UV resistance properties. The UV resistance property of titanium dioxide pigments has made it a popular in the cosmetic industry, especially in the manufacturing of sunscreen lotions. Also, titanium dioxide pigments are also used as food coloring agents in the food industry. Besides, the titanium dioxide pigment is also used in pharmaceutical, paper & pulp, printing inks and personal care products, along with other industries.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2531

Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market: Dynamics

Increasing population & urbanization has given a boost to the building & construction industry in developing countries. That apart, increasing real estate investments have escalated infrastructural development. This growth in construction industry has also increased the demand for paints & coating. Rising consumption of paints & coatings will boost the demand for titanium dioxide pigment. Increasing inclination towards automotive care has increased the demand for automotive paints and coatings. The growing automotive industry will also give a boost to the titanium dioxide pigments market. Growing inclination towards the use of cosmetics and personal care products as well as changing lifestyle have elevated the consumption of cosmetics products. Surge in demand for cosmetic and personal care products will also boost the growth of the titanium dioxide pigment market. Changing food preferences due to changing lifestyle have led to the growth of food industry. The growth of food industry will have positive impact on the titanium dioxide pigments market. Advancements in medical science have led to the development of pills/tablets which contain titanium dioxide pigment. Thus, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry will also increase the demand for titanium dioxide market. However, rising demand for food & cosmetic products with natural ingredients might act as a restraining factor for the market.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2531

Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market: Regional Outlook

Rising population & urbanization in regions of Asia Pacific have given a boost to the building & construction industry and also increased real estate investments, especially in countries, such as India & China. This, combined with growing automotive, pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries make Asia Pacific a prominent market for titanium dioxide pigment. Similarly, predominance of the automotive industry in the European region, growth of the cosmetic industry and rising construction & infrastructural development have made Europe a promising market region. In regions of North America, significant presence of automotive & cosmetic industry and increasing real estate investments will boost the demand for titanium dioxide pigments. Latin America makes a potential market for titanium dioxide pigments. The growth of the cosmetic industry in Middle East and increasing construction in Africa will collectively make Middle East & Africa a strong market.

Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global titanium dioxide pigments market are Venator, Kronos Worldwide Inc, Chemours, Cristal Global, Tronox Ltd., Lomons Billions, Mineral Deposits, Shandong Jinhai Titanium Resources Technology Co., Ltd and Huntsman Corporation, among others.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2531/S



About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/