Tissue Vending Machine Market: A Qualitative Analysis of the Industry based on Innovative Products and Devices Facilitate Strategic Business Planning

A tissue vending machine is a self-automated machine that provides tissue paper to consumers after inserting a coin into the vending machine. Tissue vending machines are available in different sizes and price. These machine are installed in public and commercial places. The machine comes with advance technologies, large digital touch display, cameras, sensors, internet connectivity, and other features, all at a low cost. In addition, tissue vending machines are designed with a wide range of identification technology such as Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). All these advance features are projected to increases the market attractiveness of tissue vending machines during the forecast period. Adoption of tissue vending machines has increased due to a more interactive user experience and less maintenances cost.

These factors are expected to accelerate the overall growth of the tissue vending machine market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in the number of coffee shops, shopping complexes, hotels & restaurants and other facilities is expected to increase the demand for tissue vending machines in the near future. The tissue vending machine market has huge opportunity in schools, subway stations, and in colleges & universities. However, rise in price of raw materials is expected to hinder the growth of the tissue vending machine market in the coming years.

The tissue vending machine market can be segmented in terms of type, storage capacity, coin capacity, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into dry tissue and wet tissue. Based on storage capacity, the market can be segmented into 40 – 60 pcs, 61 – 80 pcs, 81 – 100 pcs, and more than 100 pcs. Based on application, the market is classified into schools, subway stations, colleges & universities, coffee shops, shopping complexes, hotels & restaurants, and others.

Based on coin capacity, the tissue vending machine market is classified into 100 coins, 250 coins, 350 coins, 450 coins, and more than 450 coins. On the basis of distribution channel, the tissue vending machine market is segmented into online and offline. As compared to offline distribution channel, the online distribution channel is expected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period. However, the offline segment has dominated the tissue vending machine market over the years. Preference and mindset of the population toward correct purchase of tissue vending machines through proper judgment and according to their preference has resulted in the dominance of the global offline tissue vending machine market.

In terms of region, the global tissue vending machine market can be classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and South America (Brazil). North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the total tissue vending machine market. This is primarily due to the presence of key industry players and relatively faster adoption, and hence a higher market share compared to other regions. Asia pacific is expected to have faster growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to growing economies and rapid growth in the hospitality and services sector which includes restaurants, tourism, and food industry. The market in South America and Middle East & Africa is expected to show slower growth rate during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global tissue vending machine market are Rentokil Initial plc, Vendo Corporation, Fujian Junpeng Easivend Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd, Beta Automations, U-Select-It, Inc., Vending Machine Company, Grabbit, Vendstop, IVM Ltd, CoreVend Ltd., and Intelligent Dispensing Solutions, and others. These leading players are focusing on product innovation in order to expand their market share. Moreover, players are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions with companies across different regions in order to expand their market presence.