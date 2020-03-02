Tissue Fixation Devices Market Evaluation Analysis 2019 – Arthrex, Stryker; Arthrex, Integra LifeScience, Smith & Nephew

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Tissue Fixation Devices Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.



Tissue fixation devices are fundamental components of an orthopedic surgical toolbox. Such gadgets viz. screws, plates, pins, wires, bars, nails, and so forth are broadly utilized as a part of orthopedic practice for improving musculo-skeletal inconsistencies like cracks, arthrodesis, delicate tissue obsessions, osteotomies, and others. Tissue fixation may incorporate a suture, a first securing component associated with a first bit of the suture, and a moment securing component associated with a moment part of the suture. The goal behind tissue fixation is to protect tissues permanently. Tissue fixation ought to be done at the earliest opportunity after the expulsion of the tissues (on account of surgical pathology) or not long after death (with examination) to counteract autolysis. New tissue fixation devices are capable to deliver the fixation procedure efficiently and prevent significant cell loss, minimizing surgical complications, tissue trauma, and postoperative inflammation. Top manufacturers produces a wide range of suture grapples, tenodesis screws and cortical catches that can be utilized as a part of a huge number of strategies like rotator sleeve repair, bear unsteadiness repair, biceps tenodesis and joint reconstruction. The fixation devices are accessible in numerous sizes and materials to address the issues of particular surgical procedures and specialist inclinations.

The global tissue fixation devices market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The tissue fixation devices market is being majorly driven by the technological innovations which lower the chances of rejection and increasing awareness among the healthcare professionals boost the demand for tissue fixation devices and drives the global tissue fixation devices market. Expanding occurrence of street and sports injury. All around, cases for road and sports-related wounds are expanding on a global scale. Such an injury can harm delicate tissues. As indicated by the CDC in 2016, every year, a normal of 20-30 million individuals are harmed and impaired by accidents. The cost of the road injuries was assessed to be USD 518 billion every year. It likewise expressed that the US, New Zealand, Canada, France, Japan, and Germany had seen a substantial number of injuries and deaths because of the road and sports injuries. Different variables incorporate merger and acquisitions of doctor’s facilities and centers for new and better model of healthcare services coupled with rise of analytic conventions and imaging innovations. However, the high cost of surgery and complexity in procedures may hamper the demand for tissue fixation devices and restrain the growth of the global tissue fixation devices market. Long procedural time in developing nations is another factor that also hinder the demand for the tissue fixation devices and restrain the growth of global tissue fixation devices market.

The global tissue fixation devices market is segmented on the basis of product type and end users:

On the basis of type of utility, the tissue fixation devices market is segmented into: Nonresorbable devices Sutures and Suture Anchors Interference Screws Plates and Pins Buttons Arrows IM Nails Darts Others Bioresorbable devices



On the basis of end user, the tissue fixation devices market is segmented into: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Geographically, the tissue fixation devices market is segmented into five key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America is contributing the leading shares to the worldwide tissue fixation devices market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. APAC region has become the lucrative market due to technological innovations in this field and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing tissue fixation devices market. The Europe has also expected to register a significant growth in the tissue fixation devices market over a forecast period. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global tissue fixation devices market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the tissue fixation devices market over a forecast period. Overall, the global tissue fixation devices market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global tissue fixation devices market are Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation; Arthrex, Inc.; C.R. Bard, Inc., Integra LifeScience Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc. and Depuy Synthes and others. These companies are highly focused on the development of advanced tissue fixation devices further contributing to the growth of tissue fixation devices globally.

