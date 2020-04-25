Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine: Applications, Principles, Progress and Challenges

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Tissue Engineering Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Medical industry sees large potential of tissue engineering in regenerative therapies for variety of clinical ends notably in treating end-stage organ failures. Growing body of research in stem cells has further advanced prospects of the market. Emerging cell-based engineering applications in North America and Europe will keep the dynamics exciting, catapulting the regionals markets to be prominent producers and consumers in next few years. The size of the market is whopping as its projected valuation will exceed US$55.0 bn by 2025.

Tissue Engineering is a process involving in-vitro development of tissues or organs. It is done to replace or support the function of defective or injured body part. Tissue engineering involves the application of biology and engineering for innovation of tissue substitutes that can maintain, restore and improve the function of ruptured human tissue.

Products developed by this procedure are efficient and durable. Tissue engineering is gaining its popularity in various areas such as burn treatment or wound care, neurology products, orthopedics, urological products and others. On the basis of type of material used, tissue engineering and regeneration market can be segmented into synthetic, genetically modified and biological materials.

The classification of Tissue Engineering includes Synthetic Materials, Biologically Derived Materials and other. And the revenue proportion of Biologically Derived Materials in 2016 is about 54%, and the proportion of Synthetic Materials is 16%.

Tissue Engineering is widely used in Orthopedics Musculoskeletal &Spine, Neurology, Cardiology & Vascular, Skin & Integumentary and other field.

North America region is the largest supplier of Tissue Engineering, with a production revenue market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Tissue Engineering, enjoying production revenue market share nearly 31% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.

Allergan, Integra Lifesciences, C. R. Bard, and Zimmer Biomet etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Tissue Engineering market is valued at 14000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 55200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tissue Engineering market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Tissue Engineering in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tissue Engineering in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tissue Engineering market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tissue Engineering market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Allergan

Integra Lifesciences

C. R. Bard

Zimmer Biomet

Organogenesis

Osiris Therapeutics

Cryolife

ACell

Biocomposites

DSM

Episkin

J-TEC

Athersys

Biotime

B. Braun

International Stem Cell

Bio Tissue Technologies

Market size by Product

Synthetic Materials

Biologically Derived Materials

Market size by End User

Neurology

Cardiology & Vascular

Skin & Integumentary

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tissue Engineering market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tissue Engineering market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Tissue Engineering companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Tissue Engineering submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tissue Engineering market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

