Tissue Diagnostics Market Study to 2023 Recent Development by Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US)

Study papers on tissue diagnostics market research data, current market size, forecast of future trends will help key tissue diagnostics players & new entrants to make necessary decisions regarding product offerings.

The report analyses tissue diagnostics market by product, technology, disease, end user, & region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over last three years. Geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in market.

Tissue diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion by 2022 from USD 3.68 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Factors driving growth of this market include rising incidence of cancer, growing healthcare expenditure, improving infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, & technological advancements in tissue diagnostics.

“The breast cancer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Key players in the tissue diagnostics market include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Merck (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan (Japan), Abcam (UK), BD (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Sienna Cancer Diagnostics (Australia), Royal Philips (Netherlands), A. Menarini Diagnostics (Italy), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Master Diagnóstica (Spain), Tissue Gnostics (Austria), Bio SB (US), MedImmune (US), Cernostics (US), Zenalux Biomedical (US), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Lunaphore Technologies (Switzerland), BioGenex (US), and Biocare Medical (US).

Geographically, the tissue diagnostics market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017, however, Asia is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to developing healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of cancer, and increasing initiatives to promote the use of novel technologies for tissue diagnostics in Asian countries.

The tissue diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations, and other end users. Research laboratories segment is expected to remain fastest-growing segment of tissue diagnostics market during forecast period. Factors like rising number of cancer drug trials & growing research activities to design novel biomarkers for tissue diagnosis are driving growth of this segment.

Tissue Diagnosis technique is said to be one of the gold standards set in cancer diagnosis and is the crucial driver in the market. Tissue based diagnosis technique helps to determine the cause and effect of the disease in a patient. Due to unhealthy lifestyles of population the rate of cancer incidences is growing each year and so is driving the market for tissue based diagnosis.

Research Coverage:

Key benefits of buying the Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.