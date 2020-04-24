Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market: Major Players (Valeo, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG)

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research , “Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” is expected to surpass US$ 8 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Vehicle tires functioning below the prescribed inflation level place the complete performance of automobile and the safety of passengers at danger. The tire pressure monitoring system of the vehicle assists in increasing safety on the highway by enhancing the vehicle’s motility, decreasing its braking displacement, reducing the wear of tires, and enhancing fuel economy of the vehicle.

The direct tire pressure monitoring system segment accounts for a majority share of more than 75% of the market. The direct tire pressure monitoring system takes help from sensors fitted inside the assembly of tire to transmit information about tire pressure to the vehicle’s computer. It is the simplest and more accurate method used to monitor tire pressure, as compared to that utilized in the indirect method. Consequently, the direct system has significant penetration in the market.

The conventional tire pressure monitoring system segment dominates the market. Easy availability and cost-efficiency are key factors responsible for the higher share held by the conventional tire pressure monitoring system segment, as compared to the intelligent tire pressure monitoring system segment, of the market.