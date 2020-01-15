Tire Material Market Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2026 | TMR

A tire is a tough and flexible rubber covering attached to the rim of a wheel. Tires are commonly used in trucks, aircrafts, tractors, buses, industrial vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. The design and material composition of tires is significant in order to ensure superior performance. Tires are composed of several different compounds in order to withstand harsh conditions. The rubber compound is designed for nine different applications within a tire of a typical passenger car: tread (32.6 w/w% of rubber), base (1.7%), sidewall (21.9%), bed apex (5.0%), bed insulation (1.2%), fabric insulation (11.8%), steel cord insulation (9.5%), inner liner (12.4%), and under-cushion (3.9%). The above figure is a cross section of a typical passenger car tire, showing various components.

Global Tire Material Market: Segmentation

Based on vehicle type, the tire material market can be segmented into passenger tires, motorcycle tires, commercial tires, off-the-road (OTR) tires, specialty tires, and others. Passenger car tires is anticipated to the rapidly expanding segment of the global tire material market, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. Different schemes and subsidies given by governments to set up units manufacturing passenger cars and lower interest rates of banks are expected to boost sales of passenger cars worldwide in the next few years. This, in turn, would create high demand for tires and tire materials. Based on tire material type, the market can be divided into elastomers, chemicals, reinforcement fillers, plasticizers, textile reinforcements, metal reinforcements, and others. The elastomers segment can be sub-divided into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Passenger car tires contain more than 45% of elastomers and 22% of carbon black in their composition. Implementation of stringent regulations regarding vehicle emissions has led to shift in preference by customers toward electric vehicles over the last few years. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for tire materials. Rising population, increasing transportation needs, and growing production of automotive vehicles are also estimated to boost the tire material market during the forecast period.

Global Tire Material Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global tire material market include Cabot Corporation, LANXESS, JSR Corporation, Thai Carbon Black, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Other key players operating in the global tire material market are Orion Engineered Carbons, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Umicore SA, DMACK Tyres, and Chevron Corporation.