Tire Market Analysis by Top Regional Industry Players- MICHELIN, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Tire Market Overview

The global tire market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing vehicle-manufacturing industry. In recent years, the adoption of personal transportation vehicles, especially in China and India, has ramped up, leading to the growth of the market. In addition, advancements in the tire technology are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

On the basis of vehicle type, the tire market has been categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and others. The passenger car category is expected to observe significant market growth during the forecast period, much of which can be attributed to the growing rate of personal vehicle ownership across the world, primarily in developing economies such as China and India, where the standard of living has considerably improved in the past decade.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the tire market during the forecast period. The tire industry in the region is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and growing demand for passenger cars.

Drivers

Major drivers for the tire market are the growing vehicle industry and advancements in the tire technology. It is evident that growth in the vehicle industry will lead to an increase in demand for tires, from the OEMs as well as the aftermarket. Also, with rise in living standards and growing demand for personal transportation vehicles in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, the tire industry is poised to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Besides, continuous efforts by OEMs to introduce innovative products in the industry are expected to drive the market growth. Technological advancements encourage OEMs in the market to compete on the basis of product differentiation and price competitiveness to grow their consumer base. Thus, developments in technology continue to drive the growth of the tire market.

Tire Market Competitive Landscape

The global tire market is quite competitive, with major manufacturers contending on the basis of product innovation and price competitiveness. Some of the key players operating in the tire industry are MICHELIN, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Pirelli & C. SpA, Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., MRF Ltd., and Xingyuan Tyre Group Co. Ltd.

