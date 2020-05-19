Tips to Keep Air Conditioners Running Efficiently

Most companies require commercial air conditioning in their office or building. The air conditioning ensures that the temperature is ideal for equipment and appliances to run properly. Plus, it also makes employees feel comfortable while they work. You need to make sure that your air conditioner is running efficiently to ensure comfort and avoid equipment failures. Moreover, a properly running AC unit will help you save on your energy bill.

Experts recommend that you get maintenance service for your air conditioning at least once a year, although it will still much depend on the use of your system. However, there are things that you can do on your end to help ensure that your AC unit will keep running efficiently and here are some of them.

Clean vents

Dust and dirt can pile up in the vents. Make sure that you regularly check and clean them to ensure proper flow of air. Restriction on the airflow will make it difficult for the air conditioner to cool down the place. Aside from cleaning, make sure that nothing is blocking them like furniture or appliances. If something is blocking the vents, airflow will also be restricted; thus, cooling of the room would take time.

Increase temperature during the summer season

Your air conditioner will work harder during the summer season to achieve the set temperature in your office. To help lessen its burden, increase the thermostat a few degrees higher than usual for at least up to five degrees. Change the setting gradually each day so it will be easier for your staff to get accustomed to it. For instance, by decreasing it by one degree per day, they would not feel much of the difference from the change.

Keep appliances away from the thermostat

Appliances produce heat, and if you place them near the thermostat, it will detect the heat coming from them, making it harder to detect the actual ambient temperature. Move these appliances, especially those that produce more heat, away from the thermostat so it can efficiently determine the right temperature and know if it reaches the set temperature.

Close or cover windows and doors

Any space on your doors and windows would make it a challenge to keep cool air inside the office. See to it that you close the windows and doors to maintain the temperature. Use curtains on the windows to further insulate the space.

Check ductwork for leaks

If there are signs of leaks in the ductwork, use a duct tape designed to seal ductwork leaks. However, be sure to have it checked when you get your AC unit serviced the next time. Moreover, if the ductworks are exposed, make sure that they have proper insulation.

Put fan setting to auto

When the fan setting is set to on, it will continuously run even if the system achieved the thermostat setting. If it’s set to auto, it will only run when it is cooling, so you will save on energy consumption.

Keep your air conditioner running efficiently with these tips. Get immediate repair service if you see any sign of a problem to prevent it from getting worse.

