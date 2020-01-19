Tinea Corporis Market Professional Survey and Research Report 2019, Forecast 2023

Global tinea corporis market is expected to rise steadily at a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period of 2018-2023.

Market Insights

Tinea corporis is a fungal infection that is caused by tinea rubrum, trichophyton mentagrophytes and epidermophyton floccosum fungi. This fungal infection mainly occurs in humid climatic condition. It is also known as ringworm infection. Tinea corporis infection occurs mostly on arms, legs or can also occur on different parts of body. Tinea corporis is contagious infection which can spread from one person to other hence it is important not to share towel, flannels, bathmats with another person.

Increasing incidences of fungal diseases and increasing prevalence of various skin disorders are some of the key factors responsible for the market growth. Various other factors such as increasing awareness regarding skin infection, new drug development, are also driving the global tinea corporis market.

The global tinea corporis market is expected to see the growth in upcoming year due to entry of new drug product in market for treatment. Many key players in market are engaged in development of new drug product for tinea corporis treatment. The prevalence of tinea infection is higher in humid climatic condition.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global tinea corporis market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, NorthStar Rx LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AvKare, Inc., Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd, Perrigo Company, Taro Pharmaceuticals., Inc., Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Global Tinea Corporis Market by Drug Type

Antifungals

Steroids

Anti-Infective Combinations

Global Tinea Corporis Market, by Diagnosis

Physical Exam

Imaging Tests Wood lamp (black light) examination Microscopy using potassium hydroxide (KOH) Fungal culture Skin biopsy Others



Global Tinea Corporis Market, by Treatment

Antifungal shampoos

Antifungal creams

Drugs

Others

Global Tinea Corporis Market, by End-Users

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Dermatology hospitals

Others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the America holds the highest market share for tinea corporis market and the reason being many market players are engaged in development of new drug product innovation, and as this infection is more prone to humid climatic condition there is an increasing prevalence of fungal infection in this region. Whereas increasing awareness of fungal disease and rising healthcare expenditure by the government are some of the factors responsible for growth of market in this region

Europe is expected to be the second largest market in the globe owing to the increasing aging population, increasing prevalence of fungal infection, focus on aesthetic appearance, increasing research base. Whereas rise in susceptible immune compromised patient population is responsible for market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to the growing prevalence of fungal infection, changing lifestyle, increase in population, increasing healthcare expenditure by government are some of the factor responsible for market growth in this region.

