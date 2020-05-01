Timber Packaging Market Analysis 2019: Historical, current, and projected size of the Industry

Timber packaging is used to support, protect and transport goods. For efficient packaging material packaging manufacturers are mainly focusing on the use of timber in various packaging products to deliver high performance to the consumer. To increase the efficiency of loading and unloading freight, wooden pallets have become popular with the advent of the forklift truck and containerized transport. Timber packaging provides a safe, effective transport and storage platform throughout the handling & distribution process.

Growth in Ecommerce industry is one of the prominent factor leading to growth in the sales of timber packaging. This makes it necessary for the packaging manufacturers to increase the storage capacity, driving demand of timber packaging products which includes wood pallets, wood crates and others. Overall, the outlook for growth of the global timber packaging market is expected to remain positive, during the forecast period.

Timber Packaging Market: Dynamics

The global timber Packaging market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of building & construction industry. In the recent years there have been an upsurge in the building & construction industry across the globe which has positively impacted the growth of the global timber packaging market. In addition, timber packaging is preferred by most of the packaging manufacturers because of its low cost. The above factors has fueled the growth of the global timber packaging market.

In logistics industry, timber packaging provides good strength and stiffness to the product which ensures safety of the product. Timber packaging provides the facility to consumers of easy customization. Timber packaging provides robust transit packaging which is predominantly used in the distribution and trade of goods globally. Despite the positive factors, there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global timber packaging market. The demand of timber packaging is slowing down due to the adoption of plastic pallets which have longer life as compared with the wooden pallets which will ultimately affect the demand of timber packaging products. This factor can witness decline in the sales of timber packaging products.

Timber Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The North America timber packaging market is expected to lead the position of the global timber packaging market. This is due to heavy investment on research and development in this region. The U.S. timber packaging market is expected to lead the position of the global timber packaging market while Canada is expected to register notable growth of the global timber packaging market, during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) timber packaging market is expected to closely follow North America timber packaging market size during the forecast period.

The Europe region is expected to closely follow the North America timber packaging market. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) timber packaging market is expected to register sluggish growth during the forecast period. However, the countries in the Africa region are expected to outpace the remaining ones in the MEA region in terms of timber packaging market CAGR, during the forecast period.

Timber Packaging Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the global timber packaging market are –