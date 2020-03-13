Tic Disorder Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Tic disorder is a type of mental disorder, characterized by sudden and nonrhythmic movements. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), this disease can be categorized into five types; transient, combined vocal and multiple motor, unspecified, and chronic motor tic disorder.

Some of the symptoms of the disease are facial grimacing, excessive blinking, uncontrollable movements of the legs, and sound such as throat clearing. Majorly found in children, this disease can be treated by a combination therapy of drugs, that reduce the dopamine concentration in the brain.

However, cognitive behavioural therapy is also being used for the treatment of this disease. Abide Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing ABX-1431 for the treatment of tic disorder. Neurocrine Biosciences is in the process of developing valbenazine as a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor for the treatment of this disorder.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

