Thyristors MARKET 2019: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

Thyristor Device is a solid-state semiconductor device along with four layered alternating p-type and N materials.

The function of thyristor not only can be used as a rectifier, but also can be used as contactless switch to realize the inversion of converting direct current into alternating current or converting alternating current of one frequency into alternating current of another frequency.

The industry concentration is high, and the main production enterprises are concentrated in Europe, United States and Japan. Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics are in a dominant position in global market, forming the first echelon in the market competition of thyristor in the world. Of the major suppliers of thyristor, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2017. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.59% of the global thyristor revenue market share in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Thyristors market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 990 million by 2024, from US$ 830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thyristors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thyristors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric

STMicroelectronics

Vishay

Renesas Electronics

Littelfuse

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

JieJie Microelectronics

SINO-Microelectronics

Semikron

Sanken

ABB

SanRex

This study considers the Thyristors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Unidirectional Thyristor

Bidirectional Thyristor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Sector

Civil Sector

Others

