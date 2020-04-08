Thyrector Market Trends in 2019 | Analysis by TMR

The major driver that supports the global thyrector market is the protection towards the external interface, the high peak pulse current of 10kA and peak pulse power up to 30kW. Also the other parameters that contributes to the growth of the global thyrector market are fast response time, low leakage current and low capacitance. However, the thyrector device will fail if is subjected to voltages beyond those that the particular product was designed. Moreover, due to the strong design to protect electronic circuit against overvoltage threats and transients such as electro static discharge (ESD) and electrically fast transients (EFT), are estimated to contribute towards the growth of the thyrector market.

The global thyrector market is segmented into device type, by arrays, application, end use industry, and geography. On the basis of device type, the global thyrector market is segmented into unipolar and bipolar. Based on arrays, the global thyrector market is classified into ultra-low capacitance, low capacitance, and standard capacitance. In terms of application, the global thyrector market is classified into dc supply protection, ac supply protection, telecommunication equipment, IGBT gate protection and others.

Based on end use industry the global thyrector market is segmented into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, telecommunication and others. Geographically, global thyrector market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America is expected to be the leading market for the transient voltage suppression diode market in terms of revenue in the coming years. This is due to the already developed technology advancement in the North America. Asia Pacific region is anticipated as an emerging market for the transient voltage suppression diode due to presence of large number of the semiconductor companies and the emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the key players operating in the global thyrector market are Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductor, Bourns Inc., ProTek Devices, Littelfuse, Inc., Sensitron Semiconductor, Diodes Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.