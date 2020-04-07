Thrust Vector Control Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.80% by 2025 Industry Size, Scope, Overview, Share, Geographical Segmentation, By Type, Product, Application, Technology, Global Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Limitation and Challenges

Thrust Vector Control Market to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2025.

Thrust Vector Control Market valued approximately USD 7.21 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. According to the latest Thrust Vector Control System Market Research Report, Trust Vector Control Market is expected to have a highly positive outlook for the next forecasted years 2018-2025. Increasing demand for highly maneuverable fighter aircraft, increase in budget allocated for missile programs, growth in space research program and growing use of satellite to give information are some major driving factors that boost-up the global thrust vector control market. The rising demand of fighter aircraft in developing regions have positive impact on the regions. Moreover, the major restraining factor is highly complexity in the thrust vector control market as well as rising trend of using launch boosters and vehicle. Thrust vector control which is also known as thrust vectoring is the ability of an aircraft, rocket, or other vehicle to manipulate the direction of the thrust from its engine or motors in order to control attitude or angular velocity of the vehicle. Based on technology, rotating nozzle is the fastest growing segment of the market over the coming years whereas the fighter aircraft segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth from 2017-2022. One of advantages of thrust vectoring is granting aircraft to enter and recover from controlled flat spin, yawing aircraft without worrying about rudder, which loses effectiveness at high angles of attack.

The regional analysis of Thrust Vector Control Market is included for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The US is consider as leading/dominant market in North America region as well as globally. The UK and Germany are the key markets for thrust vector control in the Europe. Europe is expect to follow North America in terms of thrust vector control market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to highest CAGR during the projected year 2018-2025. China is consider to be as major market for thrust vector control market in Asia-Pacific region. In addition, India also expands high CAGR in Asia-Pacific region. Saudi Arabia and UAE are the major markets for thrust vector control in the Middle East and Africa region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Gimbal Nozzle

Flex Nozzle

Thrusters

Rotating Nozzle

Others

By Application:

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Fighter Aircrafts

Missiles

By System:

Thrust Vector Actuation System

Thrust Vector Injection System

Thrust Vector Thruster System

By End user:

Defense

Space Agencies

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Moog Inc., Woodward, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, BAE System PLC, Orbital ATK, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, S.A.B.C.A., Dynetics Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Almatech Sa, Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion Company, Jansen’s Aircraft Systems Controls Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

