Thresher Market- Top players are Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Shrachi Agro, Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited

A thresher is an agriculture machinery utilized to remove grains from its chaff and stalks. It utilizes the conventional method of beating the husks in order to remove the grain. A typical thresher is utilized to obtain grains of wheat, peas, soybeans, corn, and rice. A thresher is also known as thresher machine.

Increased demand for rapid farming technologies, preference for machine-based farming, and less time consumption are primary factors driving the global thresher market. Conventional methods of separating grains consume considerable time and require more labor. A thresher consumes significantly lower time for separating grains and eliminates the need for number of labor, which in turn saves expenses over labor and helps the farmer to increase production. Therefore, the preference for thresher machines among farmers is increasing due to the rising demand for grains. Increase in population, urbanization, and import and export at the international level is fueling the demand for grains and food, which in turn is propelling the global thresher market.

A key restraint to the global thresher market is its cost. Significant number of farmers across the globe have significantly lower per capita income and hence, they are not capable of buying expensive machinery such as thresher.

The global thresher market can be segmented based on thresher type, number of crops handled, power source, and region. Based on thresher type, the global thresher market can be categorized into seven segments. Spike tooth threshers are simple in construction and hence, being preferred by large number of farmers across the globe. Rapid operation, low power consumption, and low cost of spike tooth thresher are attracting consumers.

In terms of number of crops handled, the global thresher market can be divided into two segments. Multi-grain threshers are capable of handling several crops with just minor changes in it, which eliminates the need of using separate threshers for different crops. Multi-grain threshers reduce the expense of farmers, and hence, their demand is increasing across the globe. Based on power source, the global thresher market can be segregated into three segments. Tractor-powered threshers are capable of operating in diverse conditions and do not require electricity for threshing. Therefore, tractor-powered threshers are significantly popular amongst farmers, especially across Asia Pacific.

In terms of region, the global thresher market can be segmented into five prominent regions. Asia Pacific has a considerably large agriculture sector, which is witnessing an increase in demand for machine-based farming. Increasing per capita income, unavailability of labor due to rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for rapid farming techniques are fueling the demand for threshers across Asia Pacific. North America accounts for a prominent share of the global thresher market. Higher per capita income and preference for individual agriculture machinery by the farmers across North America has led to the large number of threshers across the region.

Key players operating in the global thresher market include Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Shrachi Agro, Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited, LANCER AGRICO LTD., Deere & Company, and Kovai Classic Industries.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.