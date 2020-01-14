Three-Wheeler Vehicle Market is segmented into petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicles

Key players operating in the Three-Wheeler Vehicle Market are Company profiles include company details, market presence by geography and segments, strategic overview, SWOT analysis, and historical revenue. The report also contains details of market share analysis of key players in the market. Some of the major firms operating in the three-wheeler passenger carrier market are Atul Auto Limited (India), Bajaj Auto Limited (India), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Piaggio Vehicles Private Ltd. (India), Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory (China), Scooters India Ltd (India), Terra Motors Corporation (Japan), TVS Motor Company (India), Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd (India) and Lohia Auto Industries (India).

Three-wheelers or three-wheeler vehicles as the name implies consists of three wheels, one wheel in front and two wheels in the rear. They are used for commuting short to medium distances and are used both for public transportation and goods carriage.

Three wheeler passenger carriers are three-wheelers used for transporting humans. A minimum of three and a maximum of five-six passengers can be carried by three wheelers passenger carriers. In rural areas, more than six passengers are carried by three-wheeler passenger carriers as per requirement. Three-wheeler passenger carriers include e-rickshaw also. E-rickshaws are run on battery and are eco-friendly vehicles and produce no vehicular emission and less noise compared to their counterparts. E-rickshaws can carry five-six passengers for transportation. Three-wheeler goods carriers are used as pickup vans which helps to transport goods from one place to another and delivery vans which helps to deliver goods. Three-wheeler vehicles are available in petro, diesel, LPG, CNG, and electric variants.

The market when segmented by type are three-wheeler passenger carriers and three-wheeler goods carriers. By fuel type, the market is segmented into petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicles. The market share of three-wheeler passenger vehicles is more than the market share of three-wheeler goods carriers.

By geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is a major three-wheeler vehicle market. The U.S is the largest market in the region. Other major markets in this region are Canada and Mexico. Europe is another major three-wheeler vehicles market. Germany is the largest market in this region. Other major markets in this region are the U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, and Netherlands. Asia Pacific is the largest three-wheeler vehicle market in the world. India is the largest market for three-wheeler vehicles in terms of both sales and production across the globe. Three-wheelers produced in India are also exported to countries such as South Asia, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Bajaj Auto Ltd is a leading player in the three-wheeler market in India. Bajaj exports three-wheeler vehicles to approximately 36 countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Egypt, Iran, Philippines, Uganda, South Sudan, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Congo, Kenya, Angola, Tanzania, Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Bajaj has three-wheelers in all fuel variants – diesel, CNG, LPG and petrol. Other major markets in Asia Pacific are China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also major three-wheeler markets. Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina are major markets in this region. Most the regions depend on export of three-wheeler vehicles from manufactures in India and China.

Three-wheeler vehicles have low maintenance and operation cost which is anticipated to increase their demand across the world. Rising production of electric powertrain and e-rickshaws is anticipated to increase the demand for three-wheelers across the globe. A major restraint faced by the three-wheeler vehicle industry is the tough competition faced by three-wheeler passenger carriers from small commercial vehicles.