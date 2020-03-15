Three-phase UPS Market Overview, Size, Status and Emerging Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Three-phase UPS Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.
This report presents the worldwide Three-phase UPS market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) converts incoming AC to DC through a rectifier, and converts it back with an inverter. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitor, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment.
Schneider-Electric, Emerson and ABB captured the top three revenue share spots in the Three-phase UPS market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 27.54% revenue share, followed by Emerson with 13.70% revenue share and ABB with 7.51% revenue share.
Although sales of Three-phase UPS brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.
The Three-phase UPS market was valued at 6090 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 6940 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Three-phase UPS.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schneider-Electric
Emerson
ABB
EATON
GE
S&C
Riello
AEG
Legrand
Toshiba
KSTAR
Socomec
EAST
Kehua
Delta
Three-phase UPS Breakdown Data by Type
Offline/standby Three-phase UPS
Line-interactive Three-phase UPS
Online/double-conversion Three-phase UPS
Three-phase UPS Breakdown Data by Application
Data centers
Industrial equipment
Enterprise-wide backup
Others (Precision instruments for example)
Three-phase UPS Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Three-phase UPS Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Three-phase UPS status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Three-phase UPS manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Three-phase UPS :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Three-phase UPS market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
