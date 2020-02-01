Third-party Pickup in the UK Market 2018-2023 Opportunities, Challenges and Market Dynamics

“Third-party pickup in the UK 2018-2023″, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the third-party pickup channel. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.
Third-party pickup penetration has risen 1.9ppts from 2017 to 2018, driven mostly by male online shoppers and the dominance of the clothing & footwear sector. The third-party pickup channel is forecast to continue growing rapidly to 2023, but will still make up a very small propotion of online retail spend.
Scope
– Clothing & footwear will remain the largest sector within the third-party pickup channel, driving over a third of spend, as growth is restricted for certain other sectors due to the nature of the product.
– Store closures will reduce the availability of click & collect, creating opportunities for third-party providers to boost their performance and increase market penetration.
– Despite a significant increase in usage, lockers are still the least used third-party pickup method.
Table of Contents
THE HOT ISSUES
Channel drivers and inhibitors in third-party pickup
Main issues in third-party pickup
TPP enhancements are vital to drive growth
Store closures will reduce the availability of C&C
Increased competition in the TPP market
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Channel definitions
Headlines
Overall channel size
Channel in context
Overall channel size
Overall channel growth
Sector growth in TPP
Books
Clothing & footwear
DIY & gardening
Electricals
Food & grocery
Health & beauty
Homewares
Entertainment
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
